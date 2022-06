Are you breathing? Are we breathing? Is everyone all right? No, of course not! How can we with a new Beyoncé single in the world! As promised in a sneaky announcement on her social media, Bey dropped her first single, “Break My Soul” on June 20 — a few hours earlier than expected — and it’s the first single from her new album Renaissance, which is out July 29. The song was supposed to drop at midnight on June 21, but instead, the song went up on Tidal (listen to it here), the streaming platform once owned by her husband, Jay-Z, at 10pm ET. Beyonce also released a lyric video, which you can watch above.

