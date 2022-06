When Ken Thwaits opened Franklin Road Apparel Company in September of 2017, his mission was to offer a quality men’s clothing store to the downtown Franklin neighborhood. The concept of Franklin Road Apparel came about when Ken was shopping on Main Street with his wife. He noticed the gap in retail options for men, and despite his lack of experience in clothing, he took a chance and went for it!

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO