BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement officers are looking for help to find out who stole catalytic converters in El Dorado, Arkansas, and Bastrop, Louisiana, recently. Both the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Bastrop Police Department posted a call to action on Tuesday. UCSO said, “Crimestoppers is offering an award leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of catalytic converters in El Dorado and Union County. If you have information about who’s committing these thefts and assisting the suspects with the transport and sale of the catalytic converters please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-863-4141 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.”

BASTROP, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO