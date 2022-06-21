Cities with the most expensive homes in Hattiesburg metro area

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – How expensive do apartments get in Hattiesburg? The 2020 census estimated that the median gross cost of rent between 2016 and 2020 was $808 in Hattiesburg. That’s just the median. How much do apartments cost on the upper end? Let’s keep things simple and look at just two-bedroom apartments. According to […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, June 21, Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We are always […]
It took only minutes for Jones County Supervisors to give residents time to speak about the looming MDOT “Highway 15 Improvement Project” to hear concerns from business owners and residents Monday night at South Central Place. According to documents, the proposed changes to the 3.5-mile strip include replacing...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two wrecks involving 18-wheelers were reported in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers traveling eastbound were asked to use caution on U.S. 98, near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, while emergency crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers.
Laurel, MS – Laurel Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street AmericaTM program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street ApproachTM.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing. According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. HPD previously reported that Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two candidates will go head-to-head on June 28th in the Republican primary runoff election. Ahead of next Tuesday’s runoff, candidate Mike Ezell campaigned in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, June 21, at the Front Porch restaurant. The Pascagoula-native and current Jackson County Sheriff spoke with local citizens,...
A man has been arrested after a gazebo at a Mississippi park and trail burned to the ground. Firefighters were called to the Longleaf Trace Park just after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at the back gazebo. Officer Barron of the Prentiss Police Department noticed the...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Simpson County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, June 21, 2022 for a special called meeting to determine the new ambulance provider for Simpson county. The board approved Covington County Hospital as the new Ambulance Transport provider for the county. The new ambulance service will take place at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Greg Gibbs CEO for Covington County Hospital was present and signed needed contracts during the meeting. Residents will still call 911 and dispatchers will route ambulances to needed locations. The Supervisors entered into a 2-year contract agreement with Covington County Hospital with a 90-day right to opt out.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new pizzeria is coming to the Hub City. Lost Pizza Co. announced the opening of a Hattiesburg franchise. Founders Brooks Roberts and Preston Lott, of Indianola, opened their first pizzeria in 2007. Their dream was to create a cool, funky atmosphere for friends to enjoy pizza and beer. Now, there’s […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case. Police said the man used a stolen credit card to purchase various items from Wal-Mart on Highway 49 on May 17. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call […]
Excitement was in the air Wednesday night as the first round of the Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions kicked off. To get the show started, 31 candidates vying for the crown introduced themselves to the audience as cheers of support filled the Vicksburg Convention Center. As the production continued throughout the...
The Jones County Board of Supervisors covered a wide range of topics at Monday's boardmeeting at the Jones County Courthouse. First, in unfinished business, the board heard complaints from several individuals on Dacetown Road. “[The county] did come out and filled in some holes, but if you get a chance...
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Drivers have been asked to avoid Highway 29 in Perry County as crews make emergency bridge repairs on Monday, June 20. Perry County officials said the work is taking place on Highway 29, just south of Highway 42 and B&B Grocery. Officials said the repair is due to a roadway […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Safety and crime are important factors when considering where to live, where to work and where to spend your free time. Hattiesburg received an overall crime grade of “D,” so it’s important to know where those locations are. CrimeGrade.org provides a breakdown of crime in Hattiesburg. The following areas received an […]
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies wrangled an alligator in New Augusta on Monday, June 20. Deputies said the gator was hanging out near the food stamp office. They said it was released into the Leaf River. Alligator hunting season in Mississippi will begin on August 26 and will run through September 5, […]
The Jones County Board of Supervisors and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin recognized three individuals for their heroic actions in a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. Berlin presented Life Saver Awards to retired Hattiesburg firefighter Mark Smith, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, and Jones County bus driver Ashley McCullough. During a...
The University of Southern Mississippi has established partnerships with Alcorn State University, Pearl River Community College, and Jones College that will create easier pathways for students to earn a nursing degree, the university states. This newfound partnership is an effort to combat a national nursing shortage. A Memorandum of Understanding...
