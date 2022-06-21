Cities with the most expensive homes in Gulfport metro area

Long Beach residents have questions - leaders with the City of Long Beach have answers. The ongoing series and partnership between the Long Beach Breeze and the City of Long Beach continues, and each month’s print edition of Long Beach Breeze will include three questions about the city’s ongoing, multimillion dollar sewer improvement and infrastructure project.
The wood pellet plant says it is moving forward in Stone County as residents wait for a concession that may never come. The Stone County Board of Supervisors heard an update on the multimillion-dollar pellet plant slated for Bond from an Enviva company representative on Monday, June 20. “Right now,...
Business leaders hoped the state would use money from the 2010 oil spill to transform Mississippi’s coastal economy. Instead, lawmakers are using much of it to fill gaps in local government budgets and fund projects with few metrics for success.
USA Today has proclaimed what Coastians have known for years, we have some of the best coastal small towns in the country. The newspaper held a contest last month asking readers to vote in the 2022 Travel Awards Contest for Best Coastal Small Town and Best Small Town Cultural Scene.
A fireworks show will begin at 8:30pm in Pascagoula. HAPPENING FRIDAY: Palazzo, Ezell to debate ahead of June 28th Congressional Runoff. The debate will air live Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. on WLOX CBS. A rebroadcast is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. on WLOX ABC. Medical marijuana conference...
Construction is finally underway for the Bayou La Croix boat launch located just off of Highway 603, next to the Bayou La Croix Bridge. When the boat launch is completed, there will be a 35-foot-wide boat ramp and an ADA accessible bathroom trailer which can be moved when severe storms threaten the area.
CANTON, Mississippi -- One of the state’s more unique events is set to open Thursday, as the 37th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Canton. In collaboration with City of Canton, City of Ridgeland, The Good Samaritan Center, and the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, Canton’s Balloon...
The City of Diamondhead is moving forward with their plan to create a town center. The vision is to create a walkable downtown environment. Town center would encourage retail shops, restaurants, and professional offices to locate in the Aloha District. The master plan includes condos, apartments, town homes, and other...
A state champion head basketball coach, a Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame member, and former principal of Bayou View Middle School, his resume is loaded. Which means no shortage of memories.
Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King announced updates to several MDOT projects in South Mississippi. “Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said King. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens. These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Bay St Louis, MS?. Bay St. Louis is a city situated in Mississippi, on the west side of the Bay of St Louis, on the Gulf Coast. Its dominant Creole culture is a mix of French and African influences.
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ‘Meet the Mayor’ event with Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway this morning. Mayor Holloway has been in office for about a year and this morning he shared updates on improvements and new facilities coming to the area. Holloway touched on the...
Sessions Farm Market is gearing up for its big Melons at the Market event. Joe visited the market to preview what is to come. It all kicks off Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. Free watermelon slices will be available as well as shaved ice, food trucks, and bounce houses for the kids. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -While it’s not set in stone, the construction of a concrete plant in Jackson County is one step closer to reality. You may remember the Jackson County Planning Commission voted 6-1 to grant a building permit for a concrete plant to be built near Jim Ramsay Road and Fort Bayou Road.
The crash was reported that even near the time of 6:08 p.m. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Interstate 10 WB and Franklin Creek Road. All westbound lanes were closed as a result of the collision. No additional information has been provided. An ongoing investigation...
Depending on how much humidity we see today, the heat index may climb up to the 108-112 range for parts of South MS this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
SOUHT MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - What’s more fun than watching fireworks on the water? If you’re wondering where you can catch the best firework shows this Independence Day, we’ve got you covered!. Cities all across the coast are planning their very own celebrations leading up to and on...
Work to widen Highway 11 in Picayune between Lakeshore Drive and Cayten Street is nearly complete. Mississippi Department of Transportation Engineer Dexter Childs said phase one of the Highway 11 widening project is about 90 percent complete, and still anticipates it to be 100 percent complete by mid July. Now,...
The Bay St. Louis City Council on Tuesday lost a police chief, but gained a clerk — Chief Gary Ponthieux announced his retirement at the same regularly-scheduled meeting where the council voted to ratify Mayor Mike Favre’s appointment of Michael Reso as the new city clerk. “After 28...
Living and working in a small town doesn’t mean you have to think small. Thinking outside the box grabbed the attention of regional magazine ‘Country Roads’ which named Stephanie and Michael Paoletti as ‘Best Small Town Chefs.’. The couple, who owns ‘Food, Booze, and Hiccups,’ catering...
