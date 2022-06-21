ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota Joins Redwood Materials' EV Battery Recycling Initiative

By Paul Lienert
International Business Times
 2 days ago

U.S. startup Redwood Materials Inc on Tuesday said Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has become the latest auto industry giant to join its comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and remanufacturing initiative. Redwood Materials, whose partners include automaker Ford Motor Co and EV battery maker Panasonic Holdings Corp, is building...

