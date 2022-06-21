ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBOT Trends-Corn down 17-20 cents, soy down 20-24 cents, wheat down 15-16 cents

 2 days ago

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell overnight on Tuesday, pressured...

CBOT wheat closes firm after Russian attack on Ukraine port

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended firm on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. * But CBOT wheat ended well below its session highs as traders locked in profits toward the end of the session. * International grain merchants Bunge and Viterra said that its grain facilities in that area were hit during the attack. [nP6N2WO001} * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3/4 cent at $9.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $10.36 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat ended 14-1/2 cents lower at $11.03-1/4 a bushel. * The fast pace of harvest in key winter wheat growing areas weighed on the K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts. Farmers in soft red winter wheat growing areas were behind their typical schedule. * Spring wheat contracts faced pressure from forecasts for good growing weather in the northern U.S. Plains. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
GRAINS-Wheat firms after Russia strikes Ukraine port; soybeans weak; corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline a day earlier as investors covered short positions following a Russian strike on a port in Ukraine that renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. "Wheat was mostly higher today ... after Russia unleashed...
AGRICULTURE
CBOT soybeans follow corn lower - trade

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in the corn market, traders said. * Soybean futures have fallen in six of the past seven sessions. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Tuesday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soy crop fell 1 percentage point to 69% while planting advanced to 95% complete. * Weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 427,344 tonnes, USDA said. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 300,000 to 625,000. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract dropped 21 cents to $16.81 a bushel. The contract bottomed out at $16.75-3/4 a bushel, its lowest level since June 1. * July soybeans fell below their 30-, 40- and 50-day moving averages during the session. * CBOT July soymeal was down $6.80 at $431.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil fell 0.42 cent to 73.37 cents per lb. * Soymeal turned lower after hitting resistance as it neared its 100-day moving average, a level it also struggled to top on Friday. July soymeal has not traded above its 100-day moving average since May 3. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
UPDATE 2-Argentina's BdeC trims wheat area forecast, holds steady on corn

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the 2022/2023 crop is estimated at 6.3 million hectares (15.6 million acres), down 1.6% from 6.4 million hectares previously estimated, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The new estimate comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major...
AGRICULTURE
High heat brings increased crop stress around the country

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. It’s been very hot. Upwards of 8° to 10° F. above our normal temperatures this time of year. Luckily, we have received timely rains up to this point, so everything still looks healthy. The real test will be over the next week. We are expecting temperatures to reach the low 90’s.
IOWA STATE
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans, wheat plunge as economic worries rise

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures plummeted on Thursday, as investor fears of an economic downturn and improved sentiment over U.S. crops shifted attention from war disruption to Black Sea exports. Wheat futures sank to their lowest level since March 1, soybeans hit their lowest...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from near 3-month low on bargain-buying, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday, as the market recovered from its weakest since late March hit in the previous session, although pressure from early harvest of crops in the United States and Europe limited gains. Soybeans slid, while corn ticked up after both markets...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Wheat prices drop 2% to 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid nearly 2% on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure in parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market. Corn and soybeans fell for a second session. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
CBOT soybeans drop as crude oil prices plunge

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell for the seventh time in eight sessions on Wednesday, facing pressure from weakness in the crude oil market, traders said. * On a continuous basis, the most-active soybean futures contract hit its lowest price since May 17. * Soyoil also was weaker, falling 3.8% to its lowest price since April 1 as falling crude oil dampens demand for soy-based biofuels. * Soyoil has fallen for nine straight sessions. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract settled down 28-1/4 cents at $16.52-3/4 a bushel. * July soybeans fell below key technical support points at their 40-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range. * Support was noted at its 100-day moving average, a level the contract has not traded below since Dec. 17. * CBOT July soymeal was firm, ending up $1.10 at $432.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)
AGRICULTURE
Southern Russia starts harvest of new barley crop with high yields

June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the main parts of the country's breadbasket, has started harvesting new crop of winter barley with higher yields than a year ago, the regional administration said in a statement on Tuesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter and...
AGRICULTURE
Ukraine grain exports 48% down so far in June -ministry

KYIV, June 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 22 days of June fell by 48% from a year earlier to 907,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The volumes included 803,000 tonnes of corn, 78,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed.
AGRICULTURE
Wheat slips to 2-1/2 month low; corn, soy also lower

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday to its lowest since early April, as early harvesting in U.S. and European grain belts created supply pressure and turned attention away from war disruption to Black Sea exports. Corn and soybeans also slipped, giving back some of their recent gains, as macro-economic worries and weather forecasts calling for easing heat and improved rain chances weighed on prices.
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 2-Brazil second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a bigger second corn crop this season than forecast in the middle of a tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition. According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness consultancy...
AGRICULTURE
U.S. wheat futures plunge 5.7% as harvest advances

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 5.7% on Tuesday as the ongoing harvest of crops in the northern hemisphere eased some concerns about limited shipments from Ukraine, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract bottomed out at $9.73-1/2 a bushel, the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since March 29. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Tuesday afternoon was expected to show that the U.S. winter wheat harvest advanced to 23% complete from 10% in the past week. * Good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat were forecast at 31%, unchanged from a week ago. * Separately, the USDA said that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 331,328 tonnes, near the low end of trade estimates that ranged from 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 59 cents at $9.75-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery shed 63-3/4 cents to $10.41-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was off 53-1/4 cents at $11.16-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
CBOT wheat drops 4%, hits lowest since March 1

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sagged 4.0% to their lowest since March 1 on Thursday, with traders shrugging off concerns about supply disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to focus on potential demand destruction from a slowing global economy. * Seasonal harvest pressure also contributed to the sell-off in wheat, which has fallen for six of the previous seven sessions. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract ended down 39-1/2 cents at $9.49-1/4 a bushel, falling below the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat futures ended 33-3/4 cents lower at $10.12 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for September delivery was off 20-1/4 cents at $10.85-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. That compares with the prior week's total of 236,900 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
