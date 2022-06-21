Ken Burns says new doc on teen mental health will ‘save lives’

Eight is a low-budget Australian drama written and directed by Peter Blackburn in what is still his only feature. It remains quite obscure, but at the time of its release in 2016, it received some attention from various film festivals. Its obscurity is unfair though as it offers a unique and harrowingly realistic look at one woman’s crippling mental health. Shot in one mesmerizing take, the result is an anxiety-inducing, stressful eighty-one minutes. A huge factor in the movie being so effective is how simple it is – there is little dialogue, mostly one person on screen the whole time, and takes place in just one location. The plot follows Sarah Prentice (Libby Munro) simply trying to leave her house, but unbearable OCD and anxiety prevent her from doing so. The title comes from Sarah’s compulsion of doing everything in eights – whether that be eight taps of her foot before putting her shoes on, or eight clicks of the door before she opens it. She is held captive in her house by her own mind, and what makes Blackburn’s dramatization of Sarah’s story so effective is the way he borrows from the horror genre.

