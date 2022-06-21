ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Ken Burns says new doc on teen mental health will ‘save lives’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Ken Burns and student activist Anna Conheeny join TODAY...

'Home Edit' star Clea Shearer on how she saved her own life amid cancer diagnosis

The first step in Clea Shearer’s battle against breast cancer was simply finding out that she had it. But even that was far from simple. The organizing pro and star of Netflix’s “Get Organized With the Home Edit” knew something was wrong when she discovered a lump in February, but after revealing that to her OB-GYN, she still faced lengthy delays in getting an appointment. Her decision not to wait and to instead reach out to her general practitioner and request a mammogram right away is the reason she promptly found out she had stage 2 cancer and two “aggressive and fast moving” tumors, as she wrote in Instagram in April.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Recent Study Shows that Social Isolation is Linked to Changes in Brain Structure

As shown in the cognitive neuroscience theory, the neural network has developed expressly to enable socialization. Experts Associate Brain Structure to Social Isolation. According to research, participating to a club might greatly enhance happiness and overall contentment. However, countless individuals are unhappy and otherwise excluded from society. And, if the nervous system truly evolved for social contact, researchers could anticipate this to have a substantial impact.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Emotional Neglect and Emotional Invalidation Aren't the Same

Emotional invalidation is an active process in which someone tries to negate, criticize, override, or quash your feelings. In contrast, pure emotional neglect can be delivered passively with no direct action, making it difficult to see or remember. The way you end up treating your own emotions as an adult...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Manipulate?

There are times when manipulation can be used to motivate others positively to achieve a goal or adopt healthy behavior. But manipulation can turn hostile and harm relationships when it's used to coerce others. Deep-rooted behaviors drive negative manipulation, and understanding the motivation behind it can help put a stop...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Call for ‘flamingo’ balance test to be introduced at mid-life health check-up

A flamingo-style balance test should be included in mid-life health check-ups, researchers have said after a new study found that people who cannot stand on one leg for 10 seconds have an increased risk of death within seven years.Asking people to stand on one leg for 10 seconds provides “useful information regarding mortality risk in middle-aged and older men and women”, researchers said.The team of global researchers, including experts from Bristol Medical School, examined data on 1,702 people aged 51 to 75 from Brazil.When the participants enrolled in the study they gave various medical details and, as part of a...
HEALTH
Collider

How ‘Eight’ Uses Horrifying Simplicity to Explore Mental Illness

Eight is a low-budget Australian drama written and directed by Peter Blackburn in what is still his only feature. It remains quite obscure, but at the time of its release in 2016, it received some attention from various film festivals. Its obscurity is unfair though as it offers a unique and harrowingly realistic look at one woman’s crippling mental health. Shot in one mesmerizing take, the result is an anxiety-inducing, stressful eighty-one minutes. A huge factor in the movie being so effective is how simple it is – there is little dialogue, mostly one person on screen the whole time, and takes place in just one location. The plot follows Sarah Prentice (Libby Munro) simply trying to leave her house, but unbearable OCD and anxiety prevent her from doing so. The title comes from Sarah’s compulsion of doing everything in eights – whether that be eight taps of her foot before putting her shoes on, or eight clicks of the door before she opens it. She is held captive in her house by her own mind, and what makes Blackburn’s dramatization of Sarah’s story so effective is the way he borrows from the horror genre.
MENTAL HEALTH
TODAY.com

I lost both my parents in my 20s. Running is what saved me

The biggest challenge of my life has been losing both my parents under tragic circumstances in my mid-20s. My mental well-being, resilience and ability to adapt were tested like never before, but those challenges also opened new doors for me that I previously never considered exploring. Like running. I’ll start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Mindfulness for PTSD

Not everyone who experiences profound distress will develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)–and most responses to trauma resolve naturally over time with conservative management. However, as reported by the National Center for PTSD, 8 percent of women and 4 percent of men develop PTSD after trauma—about 12 million people per year in the U.S. That's only a fraction of the 50 to 60 percent of people who experience trauma at some point in their life, yet the numbers add up to a high burden of PTSD in the population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

Healing From Trauma Means Dealing With Disgust

Irene recently came to therapy because her anxiety had been revving up, resulting in sleepless nights, difficulty concentrating, and isolating. “I can’t tolerate all of the meanness in the world,” she said. For years, she had been markedly distressed by the political climate, and the recent war in Ukraine has made that worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How and Why EMDR Works

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, or, as it is more commonly known, EMDR, is a much-hyped and highly successful psychotherapy technique used to treat anxiety as well as post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction. The subjects have to recall the traumatic or anxiety-producing event while performing various directed eye movement exercises. EMDR has been spreading quickly in psychiatric practices all over the world, given its success rate.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is Psychological Abuse?

Though psychological abuse doesn’t leave bruises and broken bones, it can cause severe emotional issues and mental health conditions. This form of abuse can be harder to detect; however, it’s important to recognize it and seek help as soon as possible, as it is often a precursor to physical abuse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

