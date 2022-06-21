Faribault Crash Victim Identified
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe...1520theticket.com
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe...1520theticket.com
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0