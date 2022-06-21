ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault Crash Victim Identified

By Gordy Kosfeld
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

Juvenile motorcycle rider killed in Rochester collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is dead after a car/motorcycle collision in northeast Rochester. Police say it happened around 12:54 pm at the intersection of East Circle Drive NE and Northern Valley Place NE. The juvenile male motorcycle rider died at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt.
1520 The Ticket

Teenage Motorcyclist Killed in NE Rochester Crash

There was a fatal crash involving a motorcycle this afternoon in Rochester. The Rochester Police Department today reported the deadly crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Place Northeast just before 1 PM. A preliminary report indicates a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection and the juvenile male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT video captures crash involving ambulance near Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. --  No one was seriously hurt Wednesday evening in a crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in the east metro. MnDOT cameras captured the collision at the intersection Highway 61 and Highway 10, just north of Hastings near the Mississippi River. The footage shows a pickup truck turning onto southbound Highway 61 before a northbound ambulance rolls into the intersection. The pickup slams into the side of the ambulance before stopping in the center of the intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol says the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, and had its lights and sirens on. The crash is under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Faribault, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Faribault, MN
Accidents
City
Webster, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Rice County, MN
City
Lonsdale, MN
Rice County, MN
Crime & Safety
Rice County, MN
Accidents
Bring Me The News

Paraglider airlifted to hospital after winds cause crash

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was seriously injured in a paragliding crash Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 225th Ave. SE and 180th St. in East Lake Lillian Township, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The paraglider crashed after facing winds during his ascent, authorities said....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Tamara Haugen, Wanamingo, reported the theft of a fuel card on June 17. The card had gone missing from her vehicle and when the statement came it was discovered that over $900 in fuel had been made on the card. This is still under investigation. Steve Nei, Pine Island, reported...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
103.9 The Doc

St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound ramp, where a construction project is underway. The State Patrol crash report says both vehicles were southbound when they collided. One...
ZUMBROTA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol Report#Chrysler#The Rice County Sheriff
willmarradio.com

Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
fox9.com

80-year-old man killed after crash sends car into RV in southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 80-year-old driver is dead after a crash sent his 1978 Chevy Nova crashing into a recreational vehicle in southern Minnesota. Minnesota State Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Blue Earth Township, about 40 miles west of Albert Lea on I-90. According...
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old man killed in crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after another driver hit and killed him in Shakopee overnight.The crash happened right around midnight near Valley Fair.Minnesota State Patrol investigators say the man killed was turning off of County Road 101 when he was hit by the other driver.The state patrol said the other driver, a 26-year-old man from Hopkins, had been drinking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
winonaradio.com

Hudson, Wis. Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Is Found in Winona

(KWNO)- A Hudson, Wis. man who broke his probation and cut off his GPS ankle monitor has been located in Winona, police say. The man was identified as 41-year-old, Kenneth Seizemore. Seizemore was pulled over due to expired registration and incorrect plates on his vehicle. After learning his identity, officers...
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County

A 28-year-old woman who'd been reported missing earlier this month was found dead under a tarp in rural Olmsted County last Friday. The death of Tia Mercedes Arleth is under investigation and considered suspicious, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Deputies were called to County Road 2 and 70th...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits Australian man walking on I-94 near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.The crash remains under investigation.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy