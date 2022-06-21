ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Heat sticks around, storms at times

By Ronelle Williams
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

Our next cold front has started to move in and has helped spark scattered showers and storms in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Storms have been behaving by staying below severe thresholds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nc1KX_0gHIrjBk00

There will also be some relief from the heat to the northwest where some highs will be in the 80s. Areas ahead of the front will still feel the summer sizzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ce60D_0gHIrjBk00

As the front slowly drifts through the Sunflower State it will line up southwest to northeast and keep conditions unsettled today. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder may stick around to the west through midday, but then we will need to keep an eye on the rest of the area for spotty storm development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iuv8Y_0gHIrjBk00

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a few of our counties north of the Wichita Metro in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Isolated severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail will be possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1bgb_0gHIrjBk00

Storm strength should wane after sundown but the front will likely keep a shower or storm around through the night and into Wednesday. The front sinks farther south Wednesday and will help spark a better chance for storms closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow but there could be a stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf54w_0gHIrjBk00

Spotty rain and a few rumbles will linger into Thursday. There will be an area of new storms that develop late Thursday to the west and track east through the evening and overnight. These will mainly stay north of Wichita and will need to be monitored closely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEPdZ_0gHIrjBk00

The farther south and east you are, there will not be as much relief from the heat over the coming days and it will build back in through the area later this week. However, widespread relief is on the horizon and is set to arrive by the end of the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqnZh_0gHIrjBk00

Another front will roll through the area this weekend and could spark a shower or storm but it will also bring a more significant drop to our temperatures. There will be lower humidity too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SOjH_0gHIrjBk00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Weather Alert for extreme heat today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat is on and today is a weather alert day across all of Kansas. High temperatures around 100 degrees in Wichita will feel like 105-108 when you factor in the humidity. Please limit outdoor activities today, especially between noon and 5...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Weekend front brings more storms and a cooldown

After yesterday’s severe weather there are some lingering showers and storms sliding across Central Kansas. A passing shower cannot be ruled out closer to Wichita. It may take most of the morning for this activity to clear out. Before our next chance for storms, it will be very hot...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert - Dangerous heat Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorm chances will be scattered across central and northern Kansas into the night, but should begin drying up after midnight. Heat and humidity build for Friday and will be quite dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure, take care of your pets, and check on those with out AC. Heat indices will be above 100 in central and eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Some tornadoes hit north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong storms moved across Kansas Thursday evening, bringing damaging wind, hail, rain, and reports of tornadoes. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team said there were six tornado reports in north-central Kansas. Two reports south of Glendale may have been the same tornado, just from different vantage points. Here are the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Hit & miss storm chances through Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front in the area will stall over Kansas through Wednesday, keeping chances for storms around along with some heat relief for a good part of the state. Severe weather chances remain very low, but some gusty winds and heavy downpours remain a threat with stronger storms.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Tuesday temps approach triple digits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a toasty Tuesday in Wichita as temperatures top-out in the upper 90s and the humidity takes the heat index close to 105 degrees. Like Monday, late afternoon and evening storms are possible, especially along and northwest of a Medicine...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Storm Track#The Wichita Metro
Salina Post

Today in Weather History: F3 tornado strikes Salina in 1969

In 1953, an extremely dangerous severe thunderstorm tore through the Wichita metro area. Winds were measured at exactly 100 mph when the anemometer broke at the airport. The hail was "at least golf ball-sized". The severe thunderstorm caused around $9 million damage. In 1969, a short-lived but strong F3 tornado...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re headed to the ballpark in downtown Wichita this summer, expect a change. The Wind Surge confirmed it has dropped the 8% ballpark development fee. Team officials said the decision was based on inflation and rising costs. The Wind Surge said it implemented the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWCH.com

Heat wearing on pools as well as people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the oppressive heat continues for another week in Kansas, many people are seeking relief at the pools, but aquatic facilities or backyard oases aren’t themselves immune from the hot temperatures. “With the heat, we see an increase of the need for chemicals in the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

US 50 drivers can expect delays around Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Road crews plan to patch the pavement on a busy ramp in Newton next week. While they are working, flaggers will control the flow of traffic. The Kansas Department of Transportation said drivers will have to slow down, and there will be delays. The work is on the ramp from westbound […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

KDHE issues more blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several more public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.  What is blue-green algae? A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

VIEW PHOTOS: 2022 Kansas Wheat Harvest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Combines are rolling across Kansas with the 2022 summer wheat harvest underway. With that come spectacular views of golden fields, bright blue skies and incredible sunrises and sunsets the Sunflower State is well known for.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

TEFAP commodities available again Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP will host a commodity distribution again this Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 East 4th, otherwise known as the old Eaton facility. The income numbers changed as of June 1....
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Day 8, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 8 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Scattered showers moved through Kansas on Tuesday night, pushing pause on the Kansas wheat harvest. Severe weather hit the eastern...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy