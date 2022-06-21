7 Advantages of Smart Bulbs Over Regular LED Bulbs

Stay connected with multiple platforms when you have the Koogeek O1EU Outlet. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can control it with ease and create a unified ecosystem. In fact, this smart compatibility allows you to control it via voice command. Moreover, use the Koogeek O1EU Outlet to set custom schedules and timers from your device. So you can return home from work with a light on or charge your phone at certain times of the day. Furthermore, this smart outlet includes 3 smart USB charging ports. All of which are compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPad, and other USB-powered devices. It also features 3, Wi-Fi-enabled AC outlets for convenience. Finally, monitor real-time, daily, and monthly electric power consumption via the Koogeek Home app to conserve energy and save money.

