Kiki Milloy, Team USA defeat Korea

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Lady Vols’ outfielder Kiki Milloy recorded three hits and two RBIs for Team USA Monday in its 11-1 victory over Korea in the Canada Cup.

The contest ended after four innings.

Milloy went 3-for-3 with a double and scored three runs.

The game was tied, 1-1, after the first inning before Team USA took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Team USA scored nine runs in the fourth inning.

Milloy was named second-team All-America by D1Softball following the 2022 season.

She started 59 games for Tennessee last season.

Milloy led the Lady Vols with a .362 batting average. She hit 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 15 doubles and 31 stolen bases.

