Cities with the most expensive homes in Jefferson City metro area

By Stacker
bransontrilakesnews.com
 3 days ago

939theeagle.com

Proposed new Dollar General divides residents in busy east Columbia neighborhood

Thursday evening is your opportunity to testify about a proposed new Dollar General store on East St. Charles in east Columbia. That’s near the Lake of the Woods exit. Residents are expected to pack tonight’s 7 o’clock planning and zoning commission meeting. City staff is recommending approval of the project, saying it meets the technical requirements of the PD district.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County official named to a national advisory group on radiation preparedness

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County Health Department emergency planner and public information officer has been named to a national advisory group through the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Radiation Preparedness Advisory Group. Chris Newbrough has been appointed to a 2-year term that begins on July 1. “I’m very honored to The post Audrain County official named to a national advisory group on radiation preparedness appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
tncontentexchange.com

Local Briefs: Thursday, June 23, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced last week the closing of the license office in Grant City, 101 W. Third St. The final day of operations will be July 15. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the state department of revenue....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking drought-like conditions across Central Missouri

One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Boone Hospital to offer parking for Columbia’s Fire in the Sky

Columbia’s 70th annual Fourth of July fire in the sky celebration will take place at Stephens Lake park. The Columbia Police and Fire departments both recommended Stephens Lake park, for the location. Kids’ activities and craft begin that evening at 6 and the fireworks start that night at 9:15,...
KRMS Radio

Former Lake Realtor To Have One Of Two Criminal Cases Heard Wednesday

One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning. Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash

Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck. The post Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton Police warn of counterfeit wrist bands to this weekend's street fair

If you’re planning on attending Fulton’s 18th Annual Hit the Bricks Street Fair this weekend, be careful where you buy your tickets. The Fulton Police Department issued a warning Wednesday that counterfeit carnival wrist bands are being sold. The department says the only place to buy legitimate wrist bands is at the main ticket booth at the corner of 7th and Court Street. No other wrist bands will be accepted at any of the rides, booths, or other attractions.
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Family receives their forever home thanks to Veterans United

Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri S&T News and Research

Curators approve Welcome Center plans

Missouri S&T’s goal of increasing enrollment to 12,000 students will be aided by a new Welcome Center, approved today (Thursday, June 23) by the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The curators, meeting on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, approved plans for the design and construction of the Missouri...
ROLLA, MO
KOMU

Route B in Audrain County back open after semi crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Route B in Audrain County was closed between Route J and Route KK Tuesday for about 2 hours. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a semi-truck carrying fertilizer overturned. It is unclear if there were any injuries. KOMU will update this story as more information is released.

