Cities with the most expensive homes in Jefferson City metro area

Thursday evening is your opportunity to testify about a proposed new Dollar General store on East St. Charles in east Columbia. That’s near the Lake of the Woods exit. Residents are expected to pack tonight’s 7 o’clock planning and zoning commission meeting. City staff is recommending approval of the project, saying it meets the technical requirements of the PD district.
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County Health Department emergency planner and public information officer has been named to a national advisory group through the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Radiation Preparedness Advisory Group. Chris Newbrough has been appointed to a 2-year term that begins on July 1. “I’m very honored to
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced last week the closing of the license office in Grant City, 101 W. Third St. The final day of operations will be July 15. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the state department of revenue....
One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
Columbia’s 70th annual Fourth of July fire in the sky celebration will take place at Stephens Lake park. The Columbia Police and Fire departments both recommended Stephens Lake park, for the location. Kids’ activities and craft begin that evening at 6 and the fireworks start that night at 9:15,...
One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning. Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.
New troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates, Noah G. Britt from Gainesville has been assigned to start his duties with...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
A school district in Pulaski County sent students home early Wednesday because of a threat, according to posts on a district Facebook page.
Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck.
Columbia Missouri Police took to their Facebook and asked for community assistance to help identify two people who stole from the 100 block of Conley Road. If you know the individuals in the photo call (573)-874-7652. To provide information without your name or number, call CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-8477.
If you’re planning on attending Fulton’s 18th Annual Hit the Bricks Street Fair this weekend, be careful where you buy your tickets. The Fulton Police Department issued a warning Wednesday that counterfeit carnival wrist bands are being sold. The department says the only place to buy legitimate wrist bands is at the main ticket booth at the corner of 7th and Court Street. No other wrist bands will be accepted at any of the rides, booths, or other attractions.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Early summer heat and a lack of rain is causing major problems for area farmers as they attempt to salvage this year’s crops. A rainy spring forced most crop farmers to plant corn and soybeans one to two months behind schedule, leaving young plants to fend off the intense heat in June.
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation covered up racist graffiti on the Pat Jones Pedestrian Bridge Wednesday. The graffiti was on a lighting control box in the middle of the bridge. It read “United We Stand” and had the group’s website across the front and side.
Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
Missouri S&T’s goal of increasing enrollment to 12,000 students will be aided by a new Welcome Center, approved today (Thursday, June 23) by the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The curators, meeting on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, approved plans for the design and construction of the Missouri...
A special prosecutor declined to charge a Boone County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man in February.
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Route B in Audrain County was closed between Route J and Route KK Tuesday for about 2 hours. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a semi-truck carrying fertilizer overturned. It is unclear if there were any injuries. KOMU will update this story as more information is released.
