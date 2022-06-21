ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stella Donnelly – “Flood”

By Ryan Leas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Stella Donnelly announced her sophomore album Flood. So far we’ve heard lead single “Lungs,” and today she’s back with the title track. “This song feels like a sad little adventure,” Donnelly said in a statement. “I wrote it in the dark depths of a...

Stereogum

Stream Efterklang’s Surprise New Plexiglass EP

Efterklang have surprise-released a new EP called Plexiglass to coincide with the summer solstice, also known as the longest day of the year. The Danish band’s last project was the full-length Windflowers, which came out last fall. Plexiglass features five new tracks and includes contributions from Underworld’s Karl Hyde, Katinka Fogh Vindelev, and more.
Stereogum

Living Hour – “No Body”

Last month the dreamy Winnipeg band Living Hour announced their new album Someday Is Today and shared its lead single “Feelings Meeting,” featuring one of the album’s producers, Melina Duterte aka Jay Som. This week they’re back with another Duterte-produced single called “No Body.” Singer Sam Sarty, who also filmed the song’s video along with Talula Schlegel, offers this explainer:
Stereogum

Djo – “Change”

Joe Keery, the actor who plays Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, is also a musician — not an “actor with a vanity project” musician, a guy who clearly knows what he’s doing. Keery used to be in the Chicago psych band Post Animal, and now he’s focused on his solo project Djo. This fall he’ll follow up 2019’s TWENTY TWENTY with a new one called DECIDE. I like the lead single a lot.
Stella Donnelly
Stereogum

Mikey Erg – “Sick As Your Secrets”

New Jersey pop-punk hero Mikey Erg got back together with his old band the Ergs! to release the Time And The Season EP earlier this year, and now he’s about to release the new solo record Love At Leeds. Erg recorded this one with Steve Albini, and Jeff Rosenstock played guitar, sang backup, and co-produced. Erg’s backing band on this album includes Rosenstock along with The Chris Gethard Show‘s Alex Clute and Caves’ Lou Hanman. Erg has already dropped the early tracks “Almost Like Judee Sill” and “Caroline Told Me So,” and now, on the eve of the LP’s release, he’s shared one more song.
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
People

Billie Eilish References Depp/Heard Trial, Roe v. Wade in New Song 'TV' Debuted at Manchester Concert

Billie Eilish is offering her two cents on some major cultural topics. During the Manchester date of Eilish's Happier Than Ever, The World Tour on Tuesday, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter debuted a new acoustic ballad called "TV," which discusses the effects of fame and references several high-profile pop culture events from the controversial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial to the likely SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nightlands – “Stare Into The Sun”

Next month, the War On Drugs’ Dave Hartley is releasing his first new Nightlands album in five years, Moonshine. He’s shared the title track and “No Kiss For The Lonely” from it so far, and today he’s back with another one called “Stare Into The Sun.”
Stereogum

Strange Ranger – “Raver Explanation”

Late last year, Strange Ranger returned with their mixtape No Light In Heaven. Today, they’re back with the news that they’ve signed to Fire Talk, who will reissue No Light In Heaven with a new track called “Raver Explanation.” While the reissue won’t be out physically until October, we get to hear that new song today.
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Divine’s “Lately”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Chart-topping singles don’t just disappear. Some of them permeate culture more than others, but a...
Pitchfork

Julien Baker, Faye Webster, MJ Lenderman Appear on Through the Soil II Benefit Compilation: Listen

Through the Soil II is the sequel to a 68-song benefit compilation that arrived last year; the inaugural volume is reportedly the reigning best-selling compilation in Bandcamp history. The latest installment benefits the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth. The 37-track collection features contributions from Julien Baker, Faye Webster, MJ Lenderman, Parannoul, Wednesday, Ian Sweet, Squirrel Flower, Horse Jumper of Love, Dummy, Lala Lala with Tomberlin, and many more. Listen to the full collection below.
Stereogum

Fotocrime – “Avalanche” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Last year, Ryan Patterson returned with his latest Fotocrime album, Heart Of Crime. Today, he’s announced that the project is coming back again, this time with something a bit different. At the end of July, Fotocrime will release an EP called Alcoves. It’ll be a collection of covers, with one released each week until then — and each one will be a surprise, with no tracklist revealed ahead of time.
Stereogum

Rat Tally – “Spinning Wheel”

Early last year, Rat Tally — the project led by singer-songwriter Addy Harris — released a one-off single, “Shrug,” to announce her signing to 6131 Records. That track landed on our best songs of the week list, but we haven’t heard from Rat Tally since then. Today, though, Harris is unveiling the details behind her first full-length album, In My Car. It features guest spots from Jay Som and Madeline Kenney, and the whole thing will be out in August. She’s introducing it with “Spinning Wheel,” a sighing and melodic one about wanting to get a rise out of someone: “I wish you would scream at me/ At least then I could say a few things/ I was ready on sight/ But you brought a ghost to a fist fight.” Check it out below.
Stereogum

Kiwi Jr. – “Unspeakable Things”

Later this summer, Kiwi Jr., the indie rock band from Canada and not New Zealand, will release Chopper. Dan Boeckner, from Wolf Parade and Arcade Fire’s current touring lineup, produced the LP, and we’ve already posted the first single “Night Vision.” Today, the band has also shared the new single “Unspeakable Things,” which has a pretty fun video.
Stereogum

Carlos Truly – “Your Sound”

Next week, Carlos Hernandez is releasing a new Carlos Truly album called Not Mine. We’ve heard “108th,” “New Growth,” and “Vessel” from it already, and today he’s back with one more single, the soft and spacious “Your Sound.”. “With ‘Your Sound’...
Stereogum

Goon – “Ochre”

In May, LA’s Goon announced a new album, Hour Of Green Evening, out in July and featuring Spoon’s Alex Fischel on piano and keyboards. At the time, they shared lead single “Angelnumber 1210.” Now, Goon is back with another album track, a mid-tempo indie-rock number called “Ochre,” which features some piano improv from Fischel on the outro.
Stereogum

Watch Bright Eyes Play Their Late-’90s Rocker “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume” On James Corden

Last month, Bright Eyes were in the news for a not-great reason: At a Houston show Conor Oberst left the stage after two songs, leaving the rest of the band to attempt live karaoke with audience members before it became clear that Oberst wasn’t coming back and the venue refunded everyone’s tickets. That’s the kind of thing that might cause late-night talent bookers to rethink their musical-guest commitments, but Bright Eyes still turned up on James Corden’s Late Late Show, and I’m glad they did.
MUSIC

