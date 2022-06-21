ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Luxury market seen as growing in 2022 despite inflation, war

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26orFO_0gHIXRkM00
Italy Global Luxury Sales FILE - A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle past stores closed for COVID-19 control at a shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Neither inflation nor the war in Ukraine are threatening to take a bite out of the luxury fashion market, according to a study published Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein)

MILAN — (AP) — Neither inflation nor the war in Ukraine are threatening to take a bite out of the luxury fashion market, according to a study published Tuesday.

While much of the world is fretting over higher fuel and energy prices, the study by Bain & Company consultancy indicated that the global luxury market remains set for growth, largely due to the continued resiliency of the world’s wealthiest people.

The global luxury market grew by nearly one-third to 288 billion euros ($198 billion) last year, rebounding from its worst recorded dip due to the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, according to the study commissioned by Italy’s Altagamma association of high-end producers.

Sales of personal luxury goods including apparel, accessories and footwear posted high double-digit growth in the first quarter of this year, despite the first signs of economic uncertainty tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bain said.

In its most pessimistic outlook, assuming global inflationary pressure, Bain forecasts growth in the sales of high-end personal goods this year to grow by 5% to around 305 billion euros. But the consultancy also sees a case for up to 15% growth if the current trends continue, pushing the market to 330 billion euros next year.

The United States and Europe have boosted growth so far this year, while sales are expected to hit a hard stop in China due to COVID-19 restrictions in key cities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

Bear markets have a long history with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes and they have returned as a result of the economic turmoil caused by inflation, rising interest rates, high gasoline prices and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some bear markets have...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is The US On The Brink Of A Recession?

Nearly 70% of academic economists recently surveyed by the Financial Times in partnership with the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business expect the US economy to fall into a recession in 2023. Of those that expect the next US recession to begin...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Luxury Fashion#Europe#Luxury Goods#Bain Company#Russian#The Associated Press
FOXBusiness

Stocks slip after Fed’s Powell signals recession risks, Biden’s gas tax holiday: LIVE UPDATES

Coverage for this event has ended. Stocks slip after Fed’s Powell signals recession risks. All three of the major averages bounced between losses and gains ultimately closing marginally lower on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged engineering a soft landing for the economy may be challenging. In commodities, oil fell 3% to $106.19 per barrel.
STOCKS
International Business Times

U.S. Recession Fears Darken Outlook For Global Growth

Manufacturing growth is slowing worldwide as China's COVID-19 curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupt supply chains and keep inflation at the highest in years, while the growing risk of a U.S. recession poses a new threat to the global economy. Gauges of factory activity released Thursday in Japan, Britain,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Major financial firm predicts 'mild recession' by end of year as Fed tightens

The U.S. economy is set to experience a mild recession by the end of the year, according to Nomura economists. The prediction comes as other economists and firms warn that an economic slowdown is coming given the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking of its target interest rate and the war in Ukraine, which is wreaking havoc on global energy markets.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's what China's e-commerce giants are telling us about the economy

Alibaba shares are still lower year-to-date despite a recent rebound in Chinese internet stocks. Across five major e-commerce platforms' GMV, Alibaba's market share fell by 6% in the first quarter versus the fourth, according to Bernstein analysis published early this month. "Our top picks in the sector remain JD, Meituan,...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

The Bitcoin Crash Provided a Rare Glimpse inside the Heart of the Crypto Industry

The aftershock of Bitcoin's heavy selling provided a glimpse into how different companies reacted to the market volatility. Following numerous predictions for imminent selling in Bitcoin and Ethereum, BTC nosedived to around $19,000. The panic that gripped the cryptocurrency markets provided some interesting insights into the industry. It has been...
STOCKS
CNBC

Chinese stocks tumble as tech shares in Hong Kong fall; oil drops more than 4%

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region mostly traded lower on Wednesday, as economic fears continue to weigh on the market. Oil futures declined more than 4% in Asia trade. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 4.58% to $109.40 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also dropped by 5.01% to $104.03 per barrel.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Recession Fears Send Oil Prices Plunging, Equities Diverge

Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Wall Street was moderately higher in late morning trading, while European and Asian markets closed in...
BUSINESS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy