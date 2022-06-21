A loving start for babies

Six-year-old Brooke Jordan and 9-year-old Connor Jordan recently set up a lemonade stand on North Avenue in front of their Grandma and Papa’s house in Zephyrhills. Their purpose for the stand was to raise money for Zephyrhills Elks Lodge #2731 Feed the Kids Program. Their idea was inspired from a video on You Tube, a song called, “The Duck Song,” about a duck who goes to a lemonade stand. Connor said, “ I wanted to do it because Jesus would have wanted me to. It made me feel good about myself.” Brooke added, “I do not want the kids to go hungry,” in an email to The Laker/Lutz News.

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO