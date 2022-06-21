ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

A loving start for babies

By Mary Rathman
The Laker/Lutz News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties extended its new early literacy program for parent and child, Loving...

lakerlutznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Ezrah Renee loves children

Ezrah Renee is a 3 ½-year-old Miniature Australian Shepherd. She is CGC certified and serves as a therapy dog. Ezrah Renee and her handler have Multi Discipline Therapy K9 Team and Law Enforcement Investigative Therapy Dog Training. Ezrah Renee loves people, especially children. She also loves belly rubs, herding her jolly ball and going to work with her human. Ezrah Renee lives in Dade City with her proud owner, Karen Gordon.
DADE CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Kids supporting kids

Six-year-old Brooke Jordan and 9-year-old Connor Jordan recently set up a lemonade stand on North Avenue in front of their Grandma and Papa’s house in Zephyrhills. Their purpose for the stand was to raise money for Zephyrhills Elks Lodge #2731 Feed the Kids Program. Their idea was inspired from a video on You Tube, a song called, “The Duck Song,” about a duck who goes to a lemonade stand. Connor said, “ I wanted to do it because Jesus would have wanted me to. It made me feel good about myself.” Brooke added, “I do not want the kids to go hungry,” in an email to The Laker/Lutz News.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Hernando, FL
Pasco County, FL
Society
Zephyrhills, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Laker/Lutz News

06/25/2022 – Patriotic Cantata

Keystone Community Church, 21010 State Road 54 in Lutz, will host its annual Patriotic Cantata on June 25 at 7 p.m., to celebrate our country and the gift of freedom, through drama and song. The event also will honor first responders: medical, firefighters and law enforcement currently serving in the military and veterans. Admission is free. For information, email.
LUTZ, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Having a grand time, at the ‘prom’

The dancers came in all ages, sporting various styles. Some did solo numbers, while others danced in pairs. Some formed a conga line and danced around the floor at the recreation center at Wesley Chapel District Park. All in all, about 100 people were there to move to the music,...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Dogs in ‘Heel to Heal’ program graduate

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Animal Services and Hernando Correctional Institution’s first “Heel to Heal” canine obedience training program graduation took place May 17. The dogs spent eight weeks with pre-approved inmate volunteers to provide daily care for the dogs under the guidance of a certified canine...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hernando Counties#Loving Start#Free Spirit Publishing#Birth Day Experience
The Laker/Lutz News

The strength of a mother

If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to exercise as a mother, and also while pregnant, it’s going to be Land O’ Lakes trainer Barb Ladimir. She does, after all, have five kids. “When you’re carrying a person, literally pushing on your abdomen, moving your...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – SHERIFF PRENDERGAST

I’m responding to (Friday, June 17’s Page A8) Sound Off, “Increase in crime deserves extra resources.” Totally disagree with you. Sheriff Prendergast refuses to give us his budget from last year. I don’t see (deputies) out on the roadways. I don’t see no stopping speeders. When Dawsy was sheriff, you didn’t have these issues back then.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

OneBlood donations

OneBlood is celebrating blood donors as first, first responders in recognition of World Blood Donor Day. OneBlood’s First Responder blood drives bring attention to the importance of a ready blood supply, urging the public to be proactive and not to wait for a tragedy to donate. “Blood donors are...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Chalk Talk 06/22/2022

The Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce awarded $3,000 in scholarships to six Zephyrhills High School seniors at the school’s Night of Excellence Academic Awards Ceremony. Recipients of the scholarships were selected based on community service, presentation, character, and academic achievement. These students each received $500 for the chamber’s Academic...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Discover Ozello: the Nature Coast Keys

Ozello (or as the locals pronounce it Ozelluh) can be found between Crystal River and Homosassa by turning onto Highway 494 from U.S. 19. This winding two-lane blacktop is called “The Ozello Trail,” and it twists and turns through St. Martin’s Aquatic Preserve, a 23,000-acre wildlife preserve owned by the citizens of Florida and managed by the DNR. (map at end of article)
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Community Food Bank has new distribution sites in Hernando

Serving Citrus, Hernando, and Sumter counties, the Community Food Bank (CFB) is seeing a time of unprecedented need in this region. The agency, which served approximately 30,000 individuals per month in 2019, now provides for more than 70,000 monthly; Including 35,000 people right here in Hernando County, an area CFB has been serving for 17 years. Yet CFB is meeting the need and rising to the challenge, finding new and creative ways to get more food to more people. Executive Director of the CFB Barbara Sprague reports, “We now have 10 food distribution sites in Hernando County. Our newest sites are Crown of Life Church (Corona De Vida) in Spring Hill, and Christ Lutheran Church in Brooksville.”
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy