ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Just Might Be the Most ‘Louisiana’ Thing You’ve Ever Seen

By Bristol
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're trying to be tactful, but as you know, here in the great state of Louisiana, we don't always think things all the way through and this is a perfect (and hilarious) example of just that!. I don't know about you, but this falls into the category of you...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Louisiana

Louisiana is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it. Eat...
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
kalb.com

Parishes in Louisiana with the most pre-war homes

(Stacker) - Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state. Last night's top prize...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.5 KVKI

The Funniest Things Louisiana People Say They Fear The Most

Earlier this month YouGov released their findings regarding American adults biggest phobias. The results weren't necessarily all that startling. In the poll of one thousand United States adult citizens, they discovered that 83% have at least one thing we feared. Of those fears, most considered them rational, most had discussed...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Puts Louisiana Man in ICU after Crabbing

A lot of us have been crabbing along the coast of Cameron Parish in Louisiana but fortunately, the vast majority of us have not seen our crabbing trip end in a bed in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital. But that is exactly what has happened to a man who recently went crabbing off the Louisiana coastline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Louisiana deputy tracks down Henderson residents to return lost luggage

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana went the extra mile (literally) to help reunite a piece of lost luggage with its owner in Texas. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Benji Phelps noticed a large suitcase in the middle of the road as he was patrolling Interstate 39 north of Natchitoches on Saturday, June 13. After safely securing the luggage, Phelps checked the contents of the suitcase and noticed some medication had a patient’s name on it and originated from a pharmacy in Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
NOLA.com

Here's why should shouldn't trust your car thermometer on hot days in the South

Goodness gracious, it's hot in south Louisiana, but is it really 110 degrees like your car thermometer says?. No, you shouldn't trust that reading, especially on hot, sunny days, meteorologists say. Car thermometers are "notoriously way too high with their measurements," said Christopher Bannan, a meteorologist at the National Weather...
SLIDELL, LA
bizneworleans.com

Team Title Moving Headquarters to Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. – Team Title, a full-service title agency based in Louisiana, announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters from Covington to Mandeville as part of an expansion of its operations in Louisiana and Mississippi. Since 2018, the agency has expanded from a small, single-office title agency to a...
MANDEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 Louisiana dancers waltz into 'So You Think You Can Dance's' top 12; watch them tonight

Louisiana has two contestants in the top 12 of this season's "So You Think You Can Dance," and almost had a third. Unfortunately, the third time wasn't the charm for hopeful Matthew Deloch, an Ascension Parish native who was eliminated from the FOX reality dancing competition series' 17th season last week. Deloch had previously competed on the show in 2017 and 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy