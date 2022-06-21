ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Allen Robinson wants to know if he can support Lakers and Clippers, but LA fans aren't having it

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eby2e_0gHIQpPn00

Allen Robinson is learning a lot about Los Angeles, with this being his first time living in the Southern California city. He’s probably realizing just how brutal the traffic can be, and how great the weather is year-round.

But what he hasn’t yet figured out is whether he can root for both the Lakers and the Clippers. He posed that question to his followers on Twitter Monday night, asking if he has to pick one or if he can support both of them.

Robinson is a big NBA fan, regularly tweeting during the playoff games, so you can bet he’ll be at a bunch of Lakers and/or Clippers games next season.

As you probably figured, most of the replies to Robinson’s tweet were telling him he has to pick either the Lakers or Clippers. And unsurprisingly, the majority told him to back the Lakeshow.

Others laughed at the question, wondering why Robinson even asked it.

Here are some of the best responses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Nicolas Batum’s outlook on returning to Clippers amid interest from Lakers, Celtics, others

News broke on Tuesday that Nicolas Batum is declining his $3.3 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. Now a free agent, Batum garnered the attention of multiple different teams around the league. According to Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz are interested in the […] The post Nicolas Batum’s outlook on returning to Clippers amid interest from Lakers, Celtics, others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Blake Welsey being drafted by San Antonio Spurs

Notre Dame never had a player drafted by the NBA after only one season. That officially has changed with the San Antonio Spurs drafting Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick. The debate of how he will fit into Gregg Popovich’s system will last for the next few months and maybe beyond. For now, it’s time to celebrate one of the Irish’s best recent players making the leap to basketball’s highest level.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Walker Kessler selected by Grizzlies in first round of NBA draft

While his teammate Jabari Smith may have been drafted in the top three of Thursday’s NBA draft, center Walker Kessler wasn’t going to slip out of the first round. Kessler was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the first round by the Memphis Grizzlies. With the selection, Kessler becomes the 12th Auburn Tiger to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft, the most recent one being his teammate earlier in the evening.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 players Grizzlies must avoid in 2022 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies enjoyed yet another strong season in the 2021-22 campaign, making the postseason for the second consecutive year. Not only that, but the Grizzlies won 50-plus games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The last time Memphis was this promising, they sported a similarly hard-nosed roster that earned the nickname Grit-N-Grind, […] The post 2 players Grizzlies must avoid in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy