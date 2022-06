The year was 2005, Clark County was hosting Wisconsin Farm Technology Days at Malm’s Rolling Acres just north of Loyal. A new feature at the show was the Meyer Farms 10-Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch. The hitch started as a novelty class at the Central Wisconsin State Fair a few years earlier. While the class was held only a few years at the fair, the Meyers were game to hitch it twice a day, each day at the 2005 show.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO