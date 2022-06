(Mike Leischner, WSAU) UWSP officials announced an eight million dollar grant on Tuesday for forestry education and training. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Director of the Wisconsin Forestry Center and lead grant writer Les Werner says this will help create more opportunities for local teens and college-age students to see a path forward in the forestry industry. “The forest industry is one of the pillars of Wisconsin’s economy and this is absolutely critical in keeping Wisconsin in that position.”

