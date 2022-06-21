ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Push for changes to heating and cooling requirements in Chicago to be heard by zoning committee

By Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rovi5_0gHINY8p00

Push for changes to heating and cooling requirements in Chicago to be heard by zoning committee 01:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Alderwoman Maria Hadden's proposed amendment s to heating and cooling requirements in Chicago will be heard by the zoning committee Tuesday.

One change would require building owners make temperature adjustments in the often unpredictable months of May and October, which didn't happen in the James Sneider Apartments.

Hadden said her staffers also began calling buildings to make sure they were prepared for this extreme heat and to avoid a tragic repeat of what happened inside the James Sneider Apartments in May .

It's where three residents died, even after repeated calls to building management and the city for help.

A public records request from CBS 2 found there were five calls made to 311 about the extreme heat in the building. Most were made days before the three residents died on May 14.

Right now, the law only requires landlords provide heat between September 15 and June 1.

The ordinance would require all permanent air conditioning in all new construction and require that cooling systems be turned on on days when the heat index is higher than 80 degrees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Evanston, Illinois Selects First Group of Black Residents To Receive Reparations After Decision To Make Cash Payments

In an attempt to address its legacy of racial discrimination, Evanston, Ill., has selected its first 16 residents to recieve $25,000 each in reparations as compensation, CBS News reports. The development comes as other states and municipalities begin to make decisions to study the possibility of reparations for discrimination and chattel slavery.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago residents complain of 'ghost' trains, buses never showing up

CHICAGO - Members of the Chicago City Council are calling on the CTA to meet them at the table to discuss complaints from residents over "ghost" trains and buses. Alderman Carlos Ramirez of the 35th Ward has created a resolution after receiving mounting complaints from residents not happy with the city transit system.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents get land to build dreams for the community and themselves

CHICAGO (CBS) --  It is a one-of-a-kind gift that is helping strengthen and beautify one Chicago neighborhood.CBS 2's Steven Graves introduces us to one lucky winner and his plans to pour love into his community.As Dr. Marlon Haywood walks down Loomis near 62nd street in Englewood..."I had family that stayed in that house, I had family that stayed in that building." There are sweet moments of his childhood spent with Grandma come to mind. "She had a candy store on the block with the candy and the icy cups." It's also where a dream developed. "I used to walk past the...
CHICAGO, IL
reportwire.org

Opinion | Why One Progressive Public Defender Hoped for an N.R.A. Victory

Gun violence in America is near an all-time high, with a series of recent high-profile attacks in places like Uvalde, Texas and a constant barrage of killings on the streets of major American cities. In response, Congress is discussing a bipartisan plan to strengthen gun safety laws, but the Supreme Court might be headed in the opposite direction.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Deadline nears for applications to vote by mail in primary elections in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to vote by mail in next week's Illinois primary elections, you have until 5 p.m. on Thursday to fill in your application.You can apply for early voting on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners' website.You can also vote early in-person at 51 sites across the city through Sunday. Chicago voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location in the city, no matter where they live. Those early voting sites also will be open on Election Day on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.If you need to register to vote at an early voting location, bring two forms of ID, including one with your current address.Each early voting site also has secure drop boxes to turn in your vote by mail ballots.For a list of all 51 early voting locations in Chicago, go to the Early Voting page on the city's official election website.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District, residents will meet to discuss pool repairs at Orr Academic High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the recent temps bringing extreme heat, residents in West Humboldt Park want repair work at the Orr Academy High School pool to get done sooner.The neighbors want their kids to have access to a public pool near where they live -- like the one at Union Park.A meeting will be held Thursday with the Chicago Park District about the repairs.Community organizer Corey Braddock says having the Orr pool open soon will serve as a "safe haven" for kids.The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Garfield Park's Golden Dome.  
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

GOP megadonor and Chicago crime critic Ken Griffin moving hedge fund to Miami

Billionaire hedge fund boss Ken Griffin, citing a better corporate environment, is moving his firm Citadel to Florida. Griffin, the wealthiest resident of Illinois and a top GOP donor, announced the move to Miami in a letter to Citadel staff on Thursday. He said that he has already moved to the Sunshine State and that the hedge fund will begin the process, which is expected to take years, of relocating as well.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Hadden
CBS Chicago

Homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Building Management#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Aldermen defy Lightfoot, advance plan to raise threshold for speed camera tickets back to 10 mph

CHICAGO (CBS) -- By a razor-thin margin, the City Council Finance Committee on Tuesday voted to raise the threshold for getting a ticket from one of the city's 162 speed cameras from 6 mph to 10 mph, more than a year after the lower threshold went into effect. The Finance Committee voted 16-15 to return to the original threshold of 10 mph, a move Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) has been pushing for since just a few weeks after the 6 mph threshold went into effect last year, leading to a surge in speeding tickets. The plan now goes to...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago’s minimum wage increase and fair workweek changes start July 1, 2022

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the annual scheduled increase in Chicago’s minimum wage and a scheduled enhancement of the Fair Workweek ordinance requirements. Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The Chicago minimum...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alderpersons turn up the heat on CTA to explain how the agency will fix service gaps

If there’s one thing most Chicagoans can agree on nowadays, it’s that CTA service has become unacceptably unreliable, with frequent gaps in scheduled service due to COVID-19-related labor shortages, especially at night and on weekends. The problem has been exacerbated by the infuriating ghost train and bus problem, where customers told on the Bus and Train Tracker that runs are approaching, only to have them disappear off the screen before they arrive.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Ald. Tom Tunney worries about police resources with crowds expected after Pride Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade is returning to the area on and around North Halsted Street this weekend after a two-year hiatus, but there are some safety concerns. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) wants to see beefed up security after the parade. The city's LGBTQ Pride Parade had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. A plan to move the parade to October last year did not work out. But this year, the parade is back – once again on the last Sunday in June....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy