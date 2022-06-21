ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Five players that are underrated on the Saints’ Roster

By mattmiguez
canalstreetchronicles.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 season less than three months away, it’s time to take a look at the roster. More importantly, let’s look at five pieces on the roster that appear to be underrated. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB. This is more of a national society thing, but you can...

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Cut Tight End On Wednesday

Just one day after signing tight end Brandon Dillon to their roster, the New Orleans Saints released Kahale Warring. Warring, a former third-round pick out of San Diego State, started his career with the Houston Texans. He then had brief stints with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Colts Involved in 6 of SI's 100 NFL Predictions for 2022

Now is the time on the NFL calendar to muse about what might happen in the coming months. New players have so far only practiced with their teams, and teams that suffered heartbreak the year prior have taken measures to turn things around in the upcoming season. Both of those...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
FanSided

Saints: Alvin Kamara bracing for major NFL suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly bracing for a major suspension of at least six games from the NFL. The suspension is pertaining to events that happened over Pro Bowl weekend, per Pro Football Talk. While much of the focus around the league is on Deshaun Watson,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Sign TE Brandon Dillon

Dillon, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Marian back in 2019. He was waived at the start of the 2019 season and has been on and off of their roster ever over the last two years. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

1 Surprising X-Factor to emerge for Saints in 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are entering a crucial season for their franchise. Longtime head coach Sean Payton is retired, marking the official transition into a new era of New Orleans football. This team has a ton of talent, and there are playoff spots in the NFC that are ripe for the taking. However, if rookie head coach Dennis Allen hopes to have any measure of success, he’ll need contributions from the whole roster. The stars of the team will obviously produce, but some of the lesser players will have to step up. There are plenty of guys on this New Orleans roster who look ripe for a breakout year, but none more so than tight end Adam Trautman, making him the Saints’ X-Factor for the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

Saints star Alvin Kamara to receive 6-game suspension from Pro Bowl incident

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara got into some trouble during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium after an incident that occurred the previous night and is now facing charges of felony battery. According to Pro Football Talk, Kamara is expecting to receive […] The post Saints star Alvin Kamara to receive 6-game suspension from Pro Bowl incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy