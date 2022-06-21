Five players that are underrated on the Saints’ Roster

The New Orleans Saints are entering a crucial season for their franchise. Longtime head coach Sean Payton is retired, marking the official transition into a new era of New Orleans football. This team has a ton of talent, and there are playoff spots in the NFC that are ripe for the taking. However, if rookie head coach Dennis Allen hopes to have any measure of success, he’ll need contributions from the whole roster. The stars of the team will obviously produce, but some of the lesser players will have to step up. There are plenty of guys on this New Orleans roster who look ripe for a breakout year, but none more so than tight end Adam Trautman, making him the Saints’ X-Factor for the 2022 NFL season.

