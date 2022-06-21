ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana needs help, some point to leftover ARPA funds as the answer

Douglas Budget
 2 days ago

Montana needs help, some point to leftover ARPA funds as the answer

www.douglas-budget.com

explorebigsky.com

$3 million in emergency relief funds for Montana roads

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale today announced $3 million in Federal Highways Administration emergency relief funding for the Montana Department of Transportation to repair roads and highways damaged by catastrophic flooding in Southwestern Montana. The Montana delegation sent a letter to the Biden Administration on June 17 requesting these FHWA funds to support the recovery of affected communities.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

The King Stopped in Montana Only One Time. His Visit was Short.

Elvis was slightly before my time. He died when I was 3. My parent's generation obviously has a more significant connection to the King of Rock n' Roll than I. And while I wouldn't consider myself a passionate Presley fan, how can you not like Elvis? Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Viva Las Vegas, In the Ghetto... the list goes on. The guy was a hip-shaking hit machine and his music remains popular, 50 years later.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
1240 KLYQ

Montana Wildland Firefighters are Receiving Significant Raises

The meteoric rise in the cost of doing business, any business, with an emphasis on labor expenses, is no big secret. Presumably, there will be widespread support for the increased compensation that a very special labor force in Montana is going to receive. That announcement comes from the office of Montana Senator Jon Tester.
MONTANA STATE
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Governor Shares Reactions to Yellowstone Flooding

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
MONTANA STATE
kxloradio.com

Flooding Creates Potential Human Health and Recreational Risks in Rivers Across Montana

HELENA—River recreators should avoid contact with water during and for at least two weeks after flood events. Floodwaters have already impacted communities in the Yellowstone River basin, and more flooding is anticipated elsewhere in the state, such as in the Flathead River basin and Missoula County. Floodwaters can carry potentially dangerous debris and may contain chemicals and bacteria from damaged or overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities and flooded homes, businesses, and agricultural fields.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

How Much Does Montana Love America? Results Are Here

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and I came across a study that showed us just how patriotic Montana is compared to other states. Was I surprised by the results? Absolutely not! I know how proud Montanans are and this just proves it. If you are not from here and just visiting, you will notice that there are a lot of American Flags and veteran license plates.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Both Sides of Zoo Montana Drag Queen Story Hour Protest

Protestors covered both sides of the intersection in front of ZooMontana on Wednesday morning, speaking out against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" event taking place at the zoo. I talked with folks on both sides of the debate, including a self identified transgender activist. As I chatted with one woman...
MY 103.5

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is meant to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations rather than inform their community.
MANHATTAN, MT

Community Policy