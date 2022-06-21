Steelers WR Predicts Major Year for Himself and Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to bounce back in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of uncertainty this season, but one player who remains confident is wide receiver Chase Claypool.

During an interview with I AM ATHLETE podcast, Claypool said he'll be a top-three wide receiver in the NFL this season - or that he already is. He also gave a stat line to backup how well he'll play in 2022.

Those numbers, if the third-year wideout hits his mark, will be: 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"My second year, I was a better football player than I was my first year. The plays just didn't work out. Some of the plays didn't go my way, I didn't make some plays. As a football player, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So, I'm going to be better this year. I know for a facto, I'm not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I'm a top five receiver. I know I'm a top three receiver."

Claypool also predicted the Steelers have a comeback year after struggling in 2021. With a new quarterback under center and changes on both sides of the ball, he predicts Pittsburgh finishes with a 13-4 record.

Do you think Claypool hits his mark and the Steelers finish with 13 wins? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Six Steelers Breakout Canadidates

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers

Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position