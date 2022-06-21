ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pilsen Group Is Promoting Green Spaces In The Neighborhood By Building Butterfly Sanctuaries, Giving Away Plants

By Madison Savedra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePILSEN — A neighborhood group is giving out native plants and raising awareness about how people can build their own gardens to benefit pollinators and butterflies. The intention is to make plants more accessible and promote community involvement in gardens and butterfly preservation, said Claudia Galeno-Sanchez, Women for Green Spaces’ coordinator....

