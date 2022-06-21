ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 "Summer Slam" grants Minnesota football an impressive 2023 recruiting class

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2023 recruiting class that rivals and even bests southern powerhouses like Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee puts Minnesota football a step closer becoming a consistent 10-win team.

Over 30 recruits attended PJ Fleck and his program's festivities and five were swayed enough to commit right away. The "Summer Splash" that helped Minnesota's recruiting class skip from 22nd ranked nationally to 12th best in the nation over the course of a weekend, included a campus visit, a stay at Fleck's Lake Minnetonka home and a tour of Target Field.

The Gophers have added two more three-star recruits since the weekend of the annual festivities.

Minnesota's rise to the top-15 recruiting class began with the commitment of three-star tight end Sam Peters of Maple Grove on the weekend of the Summer Splash. The homegrown talent, billed as the No. 7 recruit in the state for the class of 2023, helped lead his high school to a 6A state championship appearance. Offensive tackle De'Eric Mister, linebacker LaTreveon McCutchin, safety Kerry Brown and defensive end Karter Menz also chose Minnesota following Peters. All are three-stars.

At 6'7" and 285 pounds, Mister is a rather raw prospect with physical traits that could allow him to be a future hallmark of the offensive line. And the trio of defenders signed have a potential to play a part on the defense as well. Perhaps the best defensive prospect Minnesota can land would be four-star cornerback MarJayvious Moss, who declared that Minnesota became a top destination after he visited during the Summer Splash.

Fleck and his program still also have their eyes on the top recruit in the state. Robbinsdale Cooper athlete Jaxon Howard had his official visit during the Summer Splash and the Gophers, Michigan, Miami and LSU are his final four options.

In his five years as head coach, Fleck has amassed a good collection of recruiting victories, but signing Howard would be a top achievement — if the 2023 recruiting class wasn't already an accomplishment.

CBS Minnesota

Thunder take Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with No. 2 overall pick

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday nightHolmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Minneapolis, was a second-team Associated Press All-American in his only college season. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags. He shot 61% from 3-point range and 39% from 3-point range last season - the kind of efficiency that could help a Thunder team that ranked last in the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and scoring last season.His skill could...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Minnesota

T-wolves draft trade nets 7-1 Auburn center Walker Kessler

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have added a potential rim protector to complement star Karl-Anthony Towns, reportedly acquiring 7-foot-1 Auburn center Walker Kessler in a draft pick swap with the Memphis Grizzlies that netted them an additional first-rounder on Thursday night.The Timberwolves took Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia with the 19th pick for the Grizzlies, and according to multiple reports gained the No. 22 and No. 29 selections in the swap.The Grizzlies officially made Walker, who won two national defensive player of the year awards and was widely considered the best shot-blocker in this draft, the No. 22 pick for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

In final WNBA season, Sylvia Fowles earns 8th All-Star nod

MINNEAPOLIS -- It hasn't been the farewell season Sylvia Fowles may have hoped for, but the Lynx legend has at least earned another All-Star appearance.The WNBA announced Wednesday Fowles will serve as co-captain for the All-Star Game, which takes place July 10 in Chicago. This is Fowles' eighth All-Star nod and fifth as a member of the Lynx. In her 15th and final season, Fowles is averaging 16.5 points a game, and leads the league with 10.3 rebounds per contest. She's missed the last five games with a knee injury, but he Lynx said she will play Thursday night against the Phoenix Mercury.Despite her performance, the Lynx sit at the bottom of the WNBA standings with a 4-13 record.Fowles announced before the season that it would be her last in the WNBA. She will retire as a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and is a surefire future Hall of Famer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gordon's homer helps Twins slow Guardians in 1-0 win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nick Gordon hit a third-inning home run that stood up for Minnesota starter Devin Smeltzer, and the Twins dodged a sweep, cooling off the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 win on Thursday.Gordon, subbing for star Byron Buxton in center field, drove a 1-2 curveball from Zach Plesac (3-4) into the grass berm beyond the wall in center.The Guardians failed to score against Minnesota's struggling bullpen after loading the bases with no outs in the seventh inning, getting a man to second base with one out in the eighth and putting a runner on second with one out in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rachel Evangelisto makes history as first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota crown

MINNEAPOLIS -- History was made with the newly crowned Miss Minnesota on Friday in Eden Prairie, as 25-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was the first Indigenous woman to win the crown.Evangelisto describes the moments before she found out she won."I was standing there shaking, just waiting for whatever was going to come next," said Evangelisto, "And then, I think, I blacked out. As soon as they put this [crown] on my head, I just remember going like, 'Stop, I need to appreciate this and what's happening in my life right now.'"Evangelisto is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Bally’s Sports North Sideline Host/Reporter Was Called ‘Trashy’ Online

Bally Sports North sideline reporter/host Audra Martin, who works both Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild games either in the studio or at the park/rink talking to athletes or coaches before or after the game. On Sunday, a fan took the time to send a nasty message to Martin, to which she later 'owned' the comment in a video she posted before last night's home Twins game.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
