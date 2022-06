It is no secret that summers in Florida are extremely hot and extremely humid. While most people would not want to spend a ton of time outdoors in that kind of weather, it is peak season at the Walt Disney World Resort, so the crowds are massive. Guests visiting Disney World will spend a lot of time outside, walking around and waiting in line. During that time, it is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated and find ways to keep cool, including using fans and utilizing Disney’s air conditioning.

