Mercedes, TX

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"

By Jonathan Noble
motor1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes believes it has solved its main porpoising problems in Formula 1, and instead its issues are now caused by how stiff and low it needs to run its car. The Brackley-based team has had a difficult start to the 2022 campaign, with its W13 suffering from both a bouncing and...

uk.motor1.com

