The development agreement between the City of Joliet, Illinois and Cullinan Properties was approved at the City Council meeting on the evening of June 21, 2022. The public-private partnership provides for the construction of the new public roadway network and other utility infrastructure to be completed in conjunction with the new interchange currently under construction at I-55 and IL Rt 59 for the super-regional mixed-use project.

JOLIET, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO