Amendment 1 would guarantee $2,100 property tax hike for typical Illinois family

By Muddy River News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInois’ property taxes are already the second-highest in the nation and a major reason taxpayers are fleeing to lower-tax states. | Illinois Policy. It’s election season in Illinois, and politicians are running on the promise of property tax relief as usual, including every major candidate for governor....

Lee Vogrich
2d ago

a class action lawsuit against the state of Illinois stating, that we the people shouldn't be on the hook for the states inability to spend properly. before taxing more, try freezing ALL state government salaries.

Marilyn Carl OConnell
2d ago

Whatever happened to pay enough taxes to be fair so people can actually enjoy life. The politicians in this state have made a hell of a mess with everything they touch. Here’s an idea keep the politicians to do whatever it is they do. (Some name,birds and snakes to be the state representatives). But then we have another group (maybe3) to manage the money. If politicians want or need money they would have to apply for it in writing. NO MORE JUST TAKING WHAT YOU WANT. NOW YOU WOULD HAVE TO BE RESPONSIBLE AND PROVE THEY NEED THE MONEY FOR WHAT!!

Pam Jones
2d ago

Greed is the word. During Covid, Pitzker wanted masks inforced to the end of the year to keep the Teachers Union Happy. The courts didn't agree.

Related
977wmoi.com

Study Illustrates Where Illinois Tax Dollars Come From

A new report shows from where Illinois state government gets most of its tax revenue. The Pew Charitable Trusts has produced a breakdown of where tax dollars come from and it varies widely. In Illinois, nearly 40% of tax dollars come from personal income taxes. Broad-based personal income taxes are...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS (6/23/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the wake of an alert warning of possible rolling blackouts this summer, some state lawmakers want to revise the state’s energy policies. While some want to repeal the state’s Green New Deal, Governor Pritzker says he does not expect power blackouts, adding that power can be bought from other surrounding states if needed. Representative Adam Niemerg and other downstate lawmakers say rolling blackouts should not be the norm in America. Illinois’ Green New Deal wants to focus on wind and solar energy which many believe will never be able to replace the dependability of fossil fuel power plants.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois To Suspend Grocery Tax July 1st

Illinois will be suspending its grocery tax next week. Beginning July 1st, the state’s one-percent sales tax on groceries will be suspended for the entire new fiscal year. Officials say this will save taxpayers up to four-hundred-million-dollars through July 1st, 2023. The suspension is designed to provide relief to families dealing with inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Illinois#Constitutional Amendment#Chicago Teachers Union#Tax Relief#Politics State#Politics Legislative
wgel.com

The Illinois Primary Is Tuesday

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, June 28. There are no primary races in Bond County for county offices. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL that polls will be open as usual from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The polling locations are all the same except the Lagrange Township is moved to the White Center Ayers Road Field Station. Early voting will be going on until the Monday before the election date, and grace voting registration will be available as well.
BOND COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

DuPage ranked healthiest county in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to be in the healthiest county in Illinois, head to Chicago's western suburbs, according to one new report.DuPage County ranked number 52 on U.S. News' list of the 500 healthiest counties in the nation, good for the highest ranking of any Illinois county. In the Chicago area, Kendall, McHenry, Lake, Grundy, Kane and Will counties also made the top 500.  The rankings are based on dozens of factors, such as access to care, health behaviors, and mental health.We asked the DuPage County Health Department why the county's so healthy."It's clear from the rankings that DuPage County stands out in having really good health care, access to care, good schools, safe communities, lots of good jobs. We've got access to lots of different opportunities for people to be outside, to have physical activity, to find ways to promote health in many aspects of the community," said Christopher Hoff, director of community health resources at the DuPage County Health Department.What's the healthiest county in the U.S.? Los Alamos County, New Mexico. 
CHICAGO, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

REPORT: Illinois gas pump sticker mandate headed to federal court

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – By next Friday, gas stations statewide will be paying $500 a day if they do not display a state-mandated sticker on pumps. The new state law is being fought in federal court by the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. The association claims the sign requirement is forced political speech, according to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolnewsillinois.com

Candidate interview: Secretary of state hopeful David Moore

Secretary of state candidate David Moore is pictured at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield on Friday, June 17, during an interview with Capitol News Illinois. In the far background on the left is the Illinois State Capitol. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki) Capitol News Illinois. This...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois gas station owners still fighting Democratic pump sticker law

Illinois gas station owners want drivers to know their state has the highest gas taxes in the Midwest. That's the message the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association wants to add to the stickers Democratic lawmakers have required them to display on every gas pump starting July 1. Stations are being...
ILLINOIS STATE
honestcolumnist.com

Illinois primary 2022: What to know before Tuesday’s Election Day

From the six men seeking the GOP nomination for governor to Democratic and Republican incumbent members of Congress facing off in newly drawn congressional districts to Cook County elected officials trying to hold on to their seats, it has been a busy 2022 primary election. Here’s what to know before...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois AG reacts to Supreme Court concealed carry decision

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. Today’s decision striking down New York’s statutory scheme does not affect Illinois’ concealed-carry laws or other gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Fair Cancels Live Poultry Shows

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. Illinois State Fair junior poultry exhibitors will continue to have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

With 1 week to go, Irvin trying to right the ship

WAUCONDA, Ill. — On Tuesday, Richard Irvin’s running mate, State Rep. Avery Bourne, met with voters in central Illinois’ Christian County — while Irvin toured a manufacturing plant in Wauconda. With just one week left until the Illinois Primary, the Aurora mayor is trying to right the ship. “We’re gonna finish strong,” Irvin said. His […]
WAUCONDA, IL

