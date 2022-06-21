Amendment 1 would guarantee $2,100 property tax hike for typical Illinois family

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to be in the healthiest county in Illinois, head to Chicago's western suburbs, according to one new report.DuPage County ranked number 52 on U.S. News' list of the 500 healthiest counties in the nation, good for the highest ranking of any Illinois county. In the Chicago area, Kendall, McHenry, Lake, Grundy, Kane and Will counties also made the top 500. The rankings are based on dozens of factors, such as access to care, health behaviors, and mental health.We asked the DuPage County Health Department why the county's so healthy."It's clear from the rankings that DuPage County stands out in having really good health care, access to care, good schools, safe communities, lots of good jobs. We've got access to lots of different opportunities for people to be outside, to have physical activity, to find ways to promote health in many aspects of the community," said Christopher Hoff, director of community health resources at the DuPage County Health Department.What's the healthiest county in the U.S.? Los Alamos County, New Mexico.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO