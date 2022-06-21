Interview with Gov. Gianforte

Impact Montana in Helena is an organization promoting wellness among service members, veterans, first responders and families, and this weekend, they are encouraging the community to come out and support and honor Montana heroes.
HAUGAN, Mont. - The story of a small-town Montana kid is gaining attention beyond the Treasure State and will soon reach audiences across the nation bringing awareness to mental health struggles and suicide prevention among service members.
HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is requesting the Individual Assistance program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help Montanans impacted by recent flooding. “No Montanan should have to go through what our neighbors impacted by flooding have,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his...
Harrisburg, Pa. — Two bills have passed the state House aiming to increase the number of orphan wells being plugged while also limiting the liability of the companies that abandoned them. Orphan wells are natural gas and oil wells that have been abandoned by the natural gas industries. “We...
(The Center Square) – More than 34,000 Kentucky businesses and households are one step closer to having access to high-speed internet service after Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first round of infrastructure grant funding for communities across the state. In all, 46 awards were made to a dozen internet...
Comments / 0