Le Mars, IA

Congressional Candidate Visits Le Mars

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth County Democrats welcomed 4th District U.S Representative Candidate Ryan...

klem1410.com

KLEM

Thursday News, June 23

The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department late last night arrested a Hinton man on several outstanding warrants. 61 year old Douglas Bras is wanted on ten warrants from Dakota County Nebraska. All are for charges of theft/deception. Bras was booked into the Plymouth County Jail and is held on bond. SCHOOL...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Wednesday News, June 22

The city of Le Mars will submit an application for the next phase of construction on the PlyWood Trail. This is Phase 1B of the project, which extends from the south end of Le Mars to the north end of Phase 1A, which is the West Branch of the Floyd River. The application will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation, for funding through the state’s Recreational Trails Program. The city will request 300-thousand dollars, with a 25% minimal match. The total estimated cost of Phase 1B is nearly 1.7 million dollars. The PlyWood Trail will connect Le Mars to Sioux City and Sgt Bluff.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Darvin W. Ladenthin

Darvin W. Ladenthin, 76, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home is assisting Darvin’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Mix 97-3

First Time: Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa

I'm originally from the Sioux City, Iowa area and I didn't realize what a historical landmark there was in the middle of downtown Sioux City. The Warrior Hotel was originally built in the 'new era' and opened in 1930. The 11-story, Art Deco, building was designed by an architect from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Hall of Pride closing at the end of June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Music is life for Sioux City-based rapper MIL Muziq

Richard Miller, also known as MIL Muziq, is a hip hop and rap artist based in Sioux City. Miller is the founder of MIL MUZIQ GROUP, a music company and record label, as well as MIL, a clothing line. In this Q&A, Miller describes his musical upbringing and what he thinks he brings to the table in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Heidi Nemmers – Citizen of the Day

Heidi Nemmers of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, June 23, 2022. Heidi is Le Mars Chamber & Main Street Event and Member Coordinator. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News, June 21

Three lower court judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. The five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant — which will start Monday, June 27th.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Sarah Sturges – Citizen of the Day

Sarah Sturges is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 22, 2022. Sarah is the Manager of Floyd Valley Clinics. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Lois Voss

Lois Voss, 91 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home and will continue until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
kicdam.com

Shayla Bee Stepping In To Help 226th Family

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Shayla Bee Foundation has selected another family to help. Anyone wishing to join the motorcycle ride to the family’s home in Ruthven can meet at Audio Video Connection shortly before 5:40 Wednesday evening. David M. Geiger and Ashley Marie are the parents of...
RUTHVEN, IA

