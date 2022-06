GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This summer Maranda and the Park Party team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school kicking off today in Wyoming! Park Party Recess will have all the traditional elements of Maranda’s historic Park Party concept such as large-scale inflatable attractions, princess and superhero meet and greets, free food, treats and more! While the parties are not open to the public this new format brings the parties to the heart of our communities, our schools.

WYOMING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO