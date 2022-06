Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros Discovery Sports (WBDS) is set to air the Wimbledon tennis championships live across 11 European countries. “The Championships from Wimbledon” will air from Monday, June 27 on discovery+, Eurosport, Eurosport App and Eurosport.com in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria. Fans in those countries will also be able to watch the Wimbledon qualifying tournament live, which started Monday (June 20). In Norway, Sweden and Finland, WBDS’ free-to-air channels will also broadcast the quarter-finals, semi-finals and both the women’s and men’s singles finals. In the U.K., where...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO