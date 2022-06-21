ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Man Rescued From Quarry Park Rock Pile

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man had to be rescued from the rocks at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of a medical...

