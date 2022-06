We gaze into our crystal balls (and Instagram) to make some predictions about the Tool guitarist’s much-anticipated signature Epiphone, which, surely, must be coming soon... Tool guitarist Adam Jones has been busy teasing fans over the imminent arrival of his much-anticipated Epiphone Les Paul Custom signature guitar this weekend, so what better time to gather up the breadcrumbs and take a look at everything we know so far? Or at least five of those things...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO