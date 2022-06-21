ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

ROTARY HAPPENINGS: Pickup The Ball

 3 days ago

This past week we heard from two very different speakers sharing experiences that showed how similar they really were, Ted Sottong and Sterling Carter of Pickup the Ball, Inc of Ft. Myers, a mentoring program for young men between the ages of 16 and 24 in low-income, high-risk areas to provide...

Groundbreaking on new Fort Myers facility for grieving children

On Friday morning, Valerie's House, Inc. broke ground on a new Fort Myers facility for helping children work through grief and loss. One in 12 children in Florida will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, and Valerie's House provides grief support programs for those children and families who are grieving. The nonprofit is breaking ground today on its new "forever home" that it says will allow more families and children to receive help. The new 7,000-square-foot facility will provide the organization with a larger location.
FORT MYERS, FL
Donatos Pizza plans its first area location this fall in North Naples

Q: Any updates on the new Donatos locations coming to Southwest Florida? Looking forward to it!. A: Donatos Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, plans its first area location to launch this fall where Old 41 Road meets U.S. 41 in North Naples. Jane Abell, the daughter...
NAPLES, FL
Rosati's Pizza in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Rosati's Pizza in Estero, Florida! You learn a lot about a business by talking to the owners. Perhaps that is why I sometimes visit a restaurant in the off hours of the day. You are more apt to find the owners working face-to-face with customers. Rosati's Pizza is owned and operated by a family who not only strives for perfection, but also cares about the people who walk through their door. When they expanded their business in Estero for dine-in service, Covid hit with a vengeance and caused them to shift to delivery and carry-out service only. That takes a chunk out of overhead, which translates to selling a boatload of pizza. Yet, they endured. And thrived because they do things the old-fashioned way: like sourcing local ingredients, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crusts. Their story goes all the way back to the first pizzerias in Chicago; Italian roots to the core. So proud, they live by the motto, "We don't cut corners, just slices of pizza." Dine in, smell the aromas, chat with the staff, and over-order so you have extra servings for leftovers. Don't forget to add a jar of the Hot Giardiniera. It is ah-mazing!
ESTERO, FL
Collier Medical Society awards Lascheid Memorial Scholarship

The board of directors of the Foundation of Collier County Medical Society announced that Yordan Urrutia, graduate of Lorenzo Walker Technical High School in Naples and now in the class of 2024 at Florida State University College of Medicine, is the winner of the Foundation's 2022 Dr. William Lascheid Memorial Scholarship for Medical Students.
NAPLES, FL
Naples Senior Center hosts topping off celebration for new permanent home

Trustees and other senior leadership from the Naples Senior Center got a sneak preview of the nonprofit's new permanent home at a Topping Off Celebration at its future site. The invitation only event celebrated the general finishing of the structure of the building and marked yet another milestone in the growth of Naples Senior Center.
NAPLES, FL
Request for proposal for Midtown Fort Myers tabled

Fort Myers City Council member Fred Burson introduced a request for proposal during Tuesday's meeting to analyze Midtown, a 240-acre area in Fort Myers that is just south of the historic downtown core. The issue was tabled until August, allotting time for the review of the request for proposal before its presentation to Council again.
FORT MYERS, FL
Home sales begin at Del Webb Oak Creek in North Fort Myers

Home sales began at Del Webb Oak Creek with the opening of the sales center and five model homes at the 55-and-over community off Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, a mile west of Interstate 75. The 475-acre gated community, which includes a 6-acre lakefront amenity campus, offers 12 single-family home designs spanning 1,405 to 3,000 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms. The community's 17,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a fitness studio with strength-training and cardio equipment and a separate studio for group exercise classes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Layla June Walton

Robert and Chelle Koster Walton of Sanibel Island are thrilled to announce the birth of their granddaughter Layla June Walton on May 28 to their son, Aaron Walton, and Laura Walton, daughter of Manuel and Juanita Escoto of Cape Coral. A student of Florida Gulf Coast University and a pharmaceutical tech supervisor at Gulf Coast Hospital, Laura graduates this year with a degree in hospital administration. Originally from Cuba, she now lives in Fort Myers. Aaron, born and raised on Sanibel Island, attended Florida SouthWestern State College and Rasmussen College. He currently works as director of operations at the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce.
SANIBEL, FL
High demand and long lines at food distribution sites in SWFL

The Harry Chapin Food Distribution site in Lehigh Acres had a line about a half-mile long on Tuesday. It's not hard to understand that families are struggling to make ends meet. With inflation soaring it's no surprise to see lines at two food distribution sites. "We're feeding about...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Inn on Fifth to Host Fireworks on Fifth

The iconic Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites in downtown Naples will offer locals and visitors the perfect view to enjoy the City of Naples fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Visitors can skip the holiday crowds, parking, and traffic by staying the night at the Naples hotel.
NAPLES, FL
Fort Myers Beach Florida Hotels That Are Pet Friendly

Whether you're bringing your family's four-legged friend or just want to make your vacation more enjoyable, you'll find plenty of options for Fort Myers Beach, Florida hotels that are pet-friendly. Fort Myers Beach offers hotels for every budget, including several that are dog-friendly. Keep reading for tips on choosing a pet-friendly Fort Myers Beach hotel. We have reviewed several popular Fort Myers Beach hotels below.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Public meeting in Orangetree on connecting Golden Gate Blvd E, Collier Blvd

People who commute on Golden Gate Boulevard East are invited to a Friday evening meeting in Orangetree regarding potential future connections between Golden Gate Boulevard East and Collier Boulevard. The Wilson Boulevard Extension Corridor Study is evaluating potential corridors to connect the two roads to improve access between neighborhoods/destinations, roadway...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marco Cemetery Grounds Under Microscope

The Marco Island Cemetery is usually a pretty quiet place. But the resting place for many of the island's pioneer families has recently been under the microscope as less than ideal grounds conditions were observed and brought to the attention of its caretakers, the City of Marco Island and social media outlets.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Fort Myers City Council moves toward naming street in honor of nonprofit leader

Fort Myers City Council approved its city manager and staff to begin the process of naming a street after Rev. Israel Suarez, founder of the Nations Association of Charities in the city. Suarez has served the community through his leadership for 44 years. Mayor Kevin Anderson suggested the addition of Suarez's name under an existing undetermined street name sign to not interfere with businesses.
FORT MYERS, FL
Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida! Have you ever been on your way to someplace else and noticed an open-air thatched roof tiki hut that just so happens to offer live music, serve bar bites, and keep the drinks cold? The Nauti Parrot Oasis is open every day for that getaway you're seeking. They invite music lovers to drop by anytime. And, to be honest, you can get quite a variety of food from pizza and wings to lasagna and veal piccata. The entertainment changes often, yes even during the afternoon. There's a nice little waterfall fountain for ambiance as well as tiki totem poles offering hospitality. Conversation is encouraged, but not required. For laidback island fun and a positive outlook on life, escape to this hideaway resting place in plain sight.
FORT MYERS, FL

