From sequins to sneakers, Princess Beatrice knows how to create some buzz. Last night the princess hit the red carpet with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a stunning pale green sequined Markarian gown ($3,495) gown as they attended The Alchemist’s Feast, a fundraiser for London’s National Gallery and its bicentenary campaign. Featuring a cut-out back and long, puffed sleeves, the style was altered slightly to make it royal dress code-friendly — the gown’s plunging bustline was modified to include two hook-and-eye closures to keep Beatrice, 33, more secure. She wore a black headband to match the outfit’s black satin waistband and...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO