Local Favorite Returns to the Popeyes Menu in Celebration of Their 50th Anniversary

Kaylin

This summer, all of your fast food dreams are coming true. First, the Mexican Pizza returned to the Taco Bell menu. Now, it's Popeyes turn.

After being gone from the menu for nearly a year, their infamous Dirty Rice has returned, much to the joy of millions.

Via: Popeyes.com

That's right. It's back. It's being advertised as Cajun Rice on their website, but here in Cajun country, we call it Dirty Rice. It was a vastly underrated side item on their menu, and it quietly went away last year. However, it did not go away quietly on the internet.

The Louisiana Kitchen teased its' return on Twitter a few days ago, and the responses were explosive. Users were eagerly asking when it would be available to order and started getting their orders together.

The return of Dirty Rice seems to all be a part of Popeyes' 50th anniversary. Not only is Dirty Rice returning, but there are also some significant deals and new items being added to the menu.

My favorite part of this announcement isn't the Dirty Rice, but the dessert that is being introduced to the menu for Popeyes's 50th anniversary. I will wait in line for this one: the Strawberry Cheesecake Pie. Holy yum.

Via: Popeyes.com

Popeyes is going all out for their special anniversary. There's no word if these additions, or reintroductions, will be available for a limited time or not. So crank that air conditioner up, play some amazing music and prepare yourself for those long drive-thru lines...it's worth it.