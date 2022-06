Lucy Partman believes that sometimes you have to get as far away from technology as possible to hatch the next great innovation. For the first assignment for her new course “Looking Lab: Experiments in Visual Thinking and Thinking About Visuals,” she told her students: Ditch your phone, walk away from your computer, choose one object — a real object, not a digital image — and look at it for 10 solid minutes. Then draw it — not as an artist would but just a simple sketch. Annotate it with details about its components like colors and materials. Then write one page about the experience.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO