ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Cities with the most expensive homes in Great Falls metro area

By Stacker
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Montana FWP alerting public of ‘unconfirmed’ grizzly sightings in Whitmore Coulee area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is letting the public know of two “unconfirmed” grizzly bear sightings Thursday morning. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the reported sightings was in the Whitmore Coulee area and the other was near the flashing traffic light at the four corners of Stockett Rd, Highwood Rd, and US-89.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

4 Things You Should do While in Great Falls, Montana

For years I just drove through Great Falls on our way to somewhere else, before discovering there really are some cool and funky things you should see while you're there. Of course, everyone and their dog will tell you about the Sip 'n Dip...and with good reason. And if you only have enough time to stop at ONE PLACE while driving through Great Falls, there's nothing wrong with visiting the Montana icon that is the Sip 'n Dip Bar.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City manager gets favorable review, raise

City Commissioners gave City Manager Greg Doyon a favorable review and a raise during a June 21 meeting. Commissioners conducted the review in closed session, but returned to open session to give an overview and vote on the raise. Commissioners renewed Doyon’s contract in 2020 for three years, expiring in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Memorial Park in Great Falls vandalized

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information on vandalism at Memorial Park in Great Falls. The park was vandalized sometime before 6:00 am on Monday, June 20 when employees with Great Falls Park and Recreation saw it. If you noticed the graffiti before Monday morning, have cameras recording...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Real Estate
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
montanarightnow.com

Cascade City-County Health Department offering Narcan to treat opioid overdoses

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) announced they will have available at their facility. “The nationwide opioid crises has been exacerbated by the widespread use of fentanyl,” CCHD said. “Fentanyl is several orders of magnitude stronger than heroin and is commonly mixed with methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, or benzodiazepine. Users are often unaware that they are taking fentanyl and can easily consume an extremely dangerous dosage. There have been multiple overdose deaths in Montana in recent weeks.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Mt Metro
K96 FM

Montana Dog’s WORLD Famous

The public's invited to attend a FREE "Tribute to Shep," presentation/program to commemorate Fort Benton's old Shep, one of the most famous dogs in the world, NEXT Thursday evening, 6/30, in the Cordingley Room down at the Great Falls Public Library, 301, 2nd Avenue North.This very special presentation with Montana media icon, Norma Ashby Smith, is being sponsored & POWERED by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee. How "special" is this? Jump back! The great nephew of the Great Northern conductor, Ed Shields, who made Shep famous, along with other notable Old Shep presenters including Jack Gladstone & Brian Morger. This afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, my friend Norma, will be joining us to share all the details on next Thursday's Tribute to Shep, BTW, the picture on my blog is what "I" think old Shep would be doing these days...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

40th Helicopter Squadron Helping Keep Country & Community Safe

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We're going to the skies as I give you an inside look at the 40th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base and how they're helping protect more than just the missile fields in Montana. Did you know Malmstrom Air Force Base has had helicopters assigned...
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Making an impact: Montana men's basketball team signs Great Falls 12-year-old to national letter of intent

MISSOULA — Wyatt Grove has already made quite the mark in the short time he has known members of the Montana men's basketball team. Grove, a 12-year-old from Great Falls, has played a part in team wins in the popular multiplayer video game Fortnite. He's hustled down water bottles for the team during harsh offseason workouts. And, most impactfully, he's been a shining example of resiliency, fight and perspective for the Grizzlies.
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
montanasports.com

Montana Griz basketball signs special new member to program

MISSOULA — Thursday at the Adams Center, the Montana men's basketball team welcomed a special new member to their roster. After signing his National Letter of Intent, 12-year-old Wyatt Grove officially joined the Montana Griz basketball team following a several-month-long recruitment process. The Great Falls resident has been battling...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy