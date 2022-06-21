Cities with the most expensive homes in Great Falls metro area

The public's invited to attend a FREE "Tribute to Shep," presentation/program to commemorate Fort Benton's old Shep, one of the most famous dogs in the world, NEXT Thursday evening, 6/30, in the Cordingley Room down at the Great Falls Public Library, 301, 2nd Avenue North.This very special presentation with Montana media icon, Norma Ashby Smith, is being sponsored & POWERED by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee. How "special" is this? Jump back! The great nephew of the Great Northern conductor, Ed Shields, who made Shep famous, along with other notable Old Shep presenters including Jack Gladstone & Brian Morger. This afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, my friend Norma, will be joining us to share all the details on next Thursday's Tribute to Shep, BTW, the picture on my blog is what "I" think old Shep would be doing these days...

