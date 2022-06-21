Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An elderly inmate reportedly beaten at the Shreveport City Jail earlier this month died Monday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Bobbie Young, 72, died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries on June 3.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four homicide indictments are among the six returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday. Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport, in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel Henry following a domestic argument. Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, of Shreveport, in the March 3 shooting death...
Voters can cast their ballot at the McCurtain County Election Board Office on Central Avenue in Idabel. Officials say it happened on the morning of Thursday, June 23 in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian. Surviving heat in the ArkLaTex. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. KSLA caught...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for a November 2019 shooting that left another man injured. Tyrone Terry Braden, 47, was convicted in late May in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court of second-degree battery in connection with the Nov. 6, 2019 shooting of Kerion Mims in a parking lot on David Raines Road. Mims was shot in both legs. The sentence meted out by Hathaway was the maximum allowed under the law.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman convicted last month of aggravated battery for attacking a couple with a lawn mower blade is due back in court Thursday for sentencing. Juana Una Wilson, 44, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery on May 24 in connection with her attack...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. plans to charge a Shreveport teen as an adult with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after a juvenile court hearing found probable cause following an investigation by Shreveport police. Jordan Jenkins, 16, is alleged to have lured two...
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a stabbing in Vivian, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says. Officials say it happened the morning of Thursday, June 23 in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian. According to police, 30-year-old Tiffany Moore visited the Vivian Police...
Two Shreveport men have been sentenced to prison in Federal Court. The men both had charges for illegally possessing firearms. Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport Police Department officers were patrolling an area in Shreveport on March 15, 2021 and observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, later identified as Mandigo. A search was conducted of his vehicle and law enforcement officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his. Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a 16-year-old will be charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder as an adult. This is after a juvenile court hearing found probable cause following an investigation. [RELATED: 2 people shot while sitting in car...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Officer Shannon Hicks of the Shreveport Police Department. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email...
1 person hospitalized after a fiery crash in Caddo Parish (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, one person suffered injuries following a fiery crash in Caddo Parish. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place shortly before 2:15 p.m. on I-49 in Shreveport [...]
A Minden woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after the car she was traveling in was stopped for speeding. A Ruston police officer was monitoring traffic on the Farmerville Highway about 4:00 p.m. Saturday and clocked a vehicle on LIDAR at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. As the officer stopped the car, the front seat passenger’s head disappeared from view and it appeared the passenger was placing something in the console between the front seats.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was shot by accident at a business in the Werner Park neighborhood late Tuesday night. Police say two men were at the Interstate Tires on the 5300 block of Jewella Ave. around 11:49 p.m. when the incident happened. The men told officers that one of them went to stand up when he hit his gun on the ground and it went off.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was convicted of manslaughter on Monday in the accidental shooting death of his friend in 2019. LaTroy Derez Smith was convicted of the death of Dayton DeShawn Washington when he pulled the trigger of an assault-style rifle pointed at the other man. Smith said he was one of four men playing with the weapon in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on October 27, 2019.
On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, just after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers assigned to Troop G were sent to investigate a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 518 at Old Athens Road. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Patrick Halliburton, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
A procession is planned for Friday to bring the body of Shreveport Marshall Charlie Caldwell home from Florida. Caldwell drowned last week off the Gulf Coast of Florida in an apparent boating accident.
A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court Monday, June 20, 2022. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment...
Everybody hates a thief. You work hard to buy the things you want and need only for kleptomaniacs to come along and take it. Well the Marshall/Harrison County CrimeStoppers are asking for your help in identifying a rather GOOFY individual who clearly wasn't paying attention when he decided to steal someone's lawnmower.
