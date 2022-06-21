Hawkeye star teases MCU return for dead character

In a matter of weeks, Marvel's Blade reboot will begin filming principal photography, which means the outfit will soon introduce the eponymous vampire hunter to an entirely new generation. It won't be the Daywalker's first time in live-action, however, having last been played by Wesley Snipes in New Line's first Blade trilogy at the turn of the century. As the Kevin Feige-led outfit has shown fans as of late thanks to release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is willing to bring characters from other non-Marvel Studios franchises in for cameos. The Strange sequel even included Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Anson Mount's Black Bolt.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO