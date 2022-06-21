Hawkeye star teases MCU return for dead character

The Illuminati will in new Marvel merchandise from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Created by the Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Earth-838 — a parallel reality to the mainstream Earth-616 — the Illuminati is a secret cabal of superheroes founded to make the difficult decisions that no one else could. They are Karl Mordo, the Sorcerer Supreme (Chiwetel Ejiofor); Captain Carter, the First Avenger (Hayley Atwell); Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans (Anson Mount); Captain Marvel, defender of the cosmos (Lashana Lynch); the smartest man alive, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (John Krasinski); and Professor Charles Xaver (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.
