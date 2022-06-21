ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Interview with Gov. Gianforte

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana needs help, some point to leftover ARPA funds as the answer....

Montana needs help, some point to leftover ARPA funds as the answer

HELENA, MONTANA- The last week in Montana has been anyone’s dream for this summer. This summer was supposed to be a big one, the summer of recovery following a large fire in Gardiner, COVID, and a drop in tourism. The flooding has made access to certain towns impossible, and...
MONTANA STATE
"Keep it legal, keep it safe," the OSFM plea this fireworks season

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is asking all Oregonians to “Keep it legal, keep it safe,” this firework sales season, which is June 23-July 6 in the state. It’s asking people to go into this firework season with an understanding of which fireworks are legal, where they are legal for use and how to use them safely.
OREGON STATE
Washington officials 'outraged' VA system hurt military families

(The Center Square) – Bipartisan criticism has been leveled by two federal officials from Washington state against failures in a Department of Veterans Affairs recordkeeping system that is blamed for harming nearly 150 military families from Spokane and the surrounding area. “I’m outraged,” Eastern Washington Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane,...
SPOKANE, WA
Appeals court upholds Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld Arkansas’ law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel, finding the restriction is not an unconstitutional violation of free speech. The full 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a 2-1 decision last year...
ARKANSAS STATE
DOH announces winners of Washington Tracking Network Contest

Wash. - The Department of Health announced the winners for the Washington Tracking Network contest this month. The contest was meant to help the DOH identify disparities in data and learn how to make it more accessible to the public. Students from all over the state participated in the contest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bills to plug 200,000 orphan wells in the state move on to Senate

Harrisburg, Pa. — Two bills have passed the state House aiming to increase the number of orphan wells being plugged while also limiting the liability of the companies that abandoned them. Orphan wells are natural gas and oil wells that have been abandoned by the natural gas industries. “We...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

