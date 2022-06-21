Interview with Gov. Gianforte

HELENA, MONTANA- The last week in Montana has been anyone’s dream for this summer. This summer was supposed to be a big one, the summer of recovery following a large fire in Gardiner, COVID, and a drop in tourism. The flooding has made access to certain towns impossible, and...
(The Center Square) — The attorneys general of 19 states want the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate what they say is growing violence targeting pro-life groups nationwide. Last month, Politico published a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion, apparently revealing the nation’s highest court is poised to overturn...
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is asking all Oregonians to “Keep it legal, keep it safe,” this firework sales season, which is June 23-July 6 in the state. It’s asking people to go into this firework season with an understanding of which fireworks are legal, where they are legal for use and how to use them safely.
(The Center Square) – Bipartisan criticism has been leveled by two federal officials from Washington state against failures in a Department of Veterans Affairs recordkeeping system that is blamed for harming nearly 150 military families from Spokane and the surrounding area. “I’m outraged,” Eastern Washington Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane,...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld Arkansas’ law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel, finding the restriction is not an unconstitutional violation of free speech. The full 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a 2-1 decision last year...
(The Center Square) – In the midst of increasing fuel costs and rising inflation, Washington state drivers can soon expect to pay higher fees as part of the 16-year, nearly $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package that passed the state Legislature this year and was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Wash. - The Department of Health announced the winners for the Washington Tracking Network contest this month. The contest was meant to help the DOH identify disparities in data and learn how to make it more accessible to the public. Students from all over the state participated in the contest...
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a Second Amendment case, striking down a New York gun law that required residents to prove they had “proper cause” to receive a permit to carry a firearm outside the home. The court ruled 6-3 with...
Harrisburg, Pa. — Two bills have passed the state House aiming to increase the number of orphan wells being plugged while also limiting the liability of the companies that abandoned them. Orphan wells are natural gas and oil wells that have been abandoned by the natural gas industries. “We...
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Bald Birds Brewing Company is among the 20 breweries that will be serving a new Fruited Sour beer using exclusively Pennsylvania ingredients. The beer will be available starting on Friday, June 24, both on draft and in 16-ounce cans. The cans will feature artwork inspired by Pennsylvania's lush scenery.
