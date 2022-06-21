Nicolas Batum to become free agent

Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers F Nic Batum will decline his $3.3M player option and become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. There’s expected to be mutual interest with Clippers and Batum on reaching a new deal in July.

Sources: Nicolas Batum plans to decline player option, interest remains for a return to Clippers on new deal espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:32 AM

Nicolas Batum to opt-out and seek a new contract with the Los Angeles Clippers #NBA

Nicolas Batum to opt out of $3.3 million contract to become free agent sportando.basketball/en/nicolas-bat… – 9:23 AM

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. To those like mine who are gone too soon 🙏🏽🕯

And special one to all the first timer, enjoy fellas you’ve earn that day 😅 (moms are still the the best tho) – 12:48 PM

It’s been awhile… quick Q&A – 7:25 PM

Law Murray: Nicolas Batum has not yet made his decision on his player option, but the plan will be for him to decline it, a source close to rhe situation tells @TheAthletic. Batum has until June 29 to make his final decision. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 21, 2022

When asked if he considers playing 1-2 seasons in Europe, Batum responded with the following answer: “I grew up being a big fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv. I don’t know if it’ll happen but if I had to choose one: Maccabi all day,” the 33-year-old tweeted. -via BasketNews / June 19, 2022

Nicolas Batum: Shane Larkin deserve to be in the league -via Twitter @nicolas88batum / May 19, 2022