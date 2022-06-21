ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Batum to become free agent

 2 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers F Nic Batum will decline his $3.3M player option and become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. There’s expected to be mutual interest with Clippers and Batum on reaching a new deal in July.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sources: Nicolas Batum plans to decline player option, interest remains for a return to Clippers on new deal espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:32 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Nicolas Batum to opt-out and seek a new contract with the Los Angeles Clippers #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…9:24 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nicolas Batum to opt out of $3.3 million contract to become free agent sportando.basketball/en/nicolas-bat…9:23 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Clippers F Nic Batum will decline his $3.3M player option and become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. There’s expected to be mutual interest with Clippers and Batum on reaching a new deal in July. – 8:54 AM

Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. To those like mine who are gone too soon 🙏🏽🕯

And special one to all the first timer, enjoy fellas you’ve earn that day 😅 (moms are still the the best tho) – 12:48 PM

Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum

It’s been awhile… quick Q&A – 7:25 PM

Law Murray: Nicolas Batum has not yet made his decision on his player option, but the plan will be for him to decline it, a source close to rhe situation tells @TheAthletic. Batum has until June 29 to make his final decision. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 21, 2022

When asked if he considers playing 1-2 seasons in Europe, Batum responded with the following answer: “I grew up being a big fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv. I don’t know if it’ll happen but if I had to choose one: Maccabi all day,” the 33-year-old tweeted. -via BasketNews / June 19, 2022

Nicolas Batum: Shane Larkin deserve to be in the league -via Twitter @nicolas88batum / May 19, 2022

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: "I'm Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
Klay Thompson's Father Hilariously Suggests The Timberwolves Should Get A Championship Ring: "Well, They Passed On Steff And Klay In The Draft And They Traded Wiggins To G State"

The Golden State Warriors completed one of the more remarkable turnarounds in the 2021-22 season as they went all the way to clinch yet another championship, after missing out on the playoffs last season. Not many predicted that they'd be here before the season started and that includes Steve Kerr, who said he wasn't sure they'd win it all when training camp started.
Kendrick Perkins Believes Kevin Durant Is Angry With The Brooklyn Nets, Not Kyrie Irving: "If I'm KD And The Brooklyn Nets Don't Get This Deal Done With Kyrie Irving... I Want Out Fast. I'm Getting The Hell Up Out Of Brooklyn."

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a bit of an uncertain stretch now, not even 2 years after they assembled a superteam that was supposed to bring them a championship. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden but they haven't even been able to make a deep playoff run, with injuries, Irving's antics off the court, and Harden leaving all affecting their ability to win consistently.
Kyle Kuzma And Alex Caruso Are Upset After Watching The Warriors Trophy Parade: "We Didn't Even Have One Wth!"

The Golden State Warriors were having the time of their lives during the trophy parade for their 2022 NBA championship, as they should have. After two very disappointing campaigns, the Warriors reminded the NBA world just why they have been the most decorated team in the league over the last decade and that they're not going away just yet.
Patrick Beverley Says Paul George No Longer Invites Him To Summer Runs: "You Chose The Other Side But It's Never Too Late..."

The Los Angeles Clippers have formed a pretty tight circle in Southern California. After decades of dysfunction and mismanagement, the players transformed the culture of the entire organization. As a former member of the club and one of the initial players who helped turned the situation around, Patrick Beverley was...
Report: Mavericks working out ex-NBA champion

