Warwick, RI

Sheryl L. Cave

warwickonline.com
 2 days ago

Sheryl L. (Iovino) Cave, 68, a retired CNA passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved companion of Michael...

warwickonline.com

warwickonline.com

Kristine A. Kollett

Kristine A. Kollett, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Waterford, CT. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Dolores (Morrison) Kollett. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter Lia La Chapelle (husband, Edward Ford); her grandchildren...
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Robert A. Walker

Robert A. Walker, 71, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home with his wife and his dog, Brody. He was the beloved husband of Rosemary E. (Buffery) Walker for 50 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Daniel M. and Helen B. (Higgins) Walker. Robert was employed as a Tool and Die Maker/Machinist for 44 years. He had served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was Honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Robert C. Walker his wife Dawn, and his beloved grandchildren April Walker and Andrew Walker. He was predeceased by his son Thomas D. Walker. He also leaves his sister Cheryl A. Aucoin and her husband Gary, his brother-in-law Douglas J. Buffery and wife Kathleen, a dear friend Elaine M. Drew, many nieces and nephews, and his devoted dog Brody.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Gertrude Susan Heslin

Gertrude Susan Heslin, 89, of Pawtucket, formerly of Warwick, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Bernard A. and Anna (Dorsey) Heslin. Gertrude served as a Dietary Aide at Kent Hospital in...
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Probate Court Hearings

ANDERSON, Albert Jr., est. Guardian’s 11th & Final Account; for hearing July 7, 2022. Guardian’s 9th Account; for hearing July 7, 2022. GIBBONS, Mary Catherine, est. Sale of Real Estate for property located at 222 Duxbury Court, Warwick, RI 02886 further designated as Assessor’s Plat 269 Lot 100 Unit 86; for hearing July 7, 2022.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Margaret Ann “Peggy” McKeever

Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Morse) McKeever, 67, passed away at home surrounded by her family May 1, 2022. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of Margaret “Lolly” (MacKinnon) Morse and the late Eugene H. Morse, Jr.; Loving wife of Kevin McKeever; devoted mother of Julia D’Arezzo (Daniel); cherished grandmother of TJ and Finnley D’Arezzo; sister of William “Woody” Morse (Carol), Janice Dailey (Ted), and David Morse (Lucy).
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Zoning Board Hearings

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 2ND FLOOR. II. PUBLIC HEARINGS SITTING AS ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS— Discussion/action and/or possible vote in which the Board of Appeals may affirm, reverse and/or modify the decision of the Planning Board and/or remand the application back to the Planning Board for further consideration, based upon presentations of the appellant, applicant and/or the public throughout the public hearing. If warranted, the Board of Appeals may also discuss and/or take action and/or vote to continue the appeal to another date and time for further hearing and consideration.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

ORDINANCE NO. O-22-13

AN ORDINANCE IN REGARDS TO THE PLACEMENT OF “NO PARKING EITHER SIDE” SIGNS ON BEACHWOOD DRIVE AND ON CHARLOTTE DRIVE EAST OF ROBERT AVENUE, AND “NO PARKING THIS SIDE” SIGNS ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF CHARLOTTE AVENUE WEST OF ROBERT DRIVE. Be it ordained by the...
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Notice of Petition for Termination of Parental Rights G.L. c. 210, § 3

Any unknown or unnamed father, parent(s) of the above named child. *A putative father will not have standing as a party to this case without a voluntary acknowledgment of parentage or an adjudication of paternity. A petition has been presented to said court by Alliance for Children, Needham, MA 02494,...
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Informational Meeting, will be held at the Warwick Police Department Community Room on July 13, 2022, located at 99 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Warwick, RI, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public informational meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board will vote on, a Major Land Development/Subdivision Project for Master Plan approval consideration and for a recommendation to the Warwick City Council for a Zone Change with waivers (dimensional) from Ordinance. The Applicant is proposing to construct a single, 5,040sf (+/-), mixed-use building with tenant spaces for a bank with drive-through and additional tenant space for retail/office tenant. Primary access is proposed from an upgraded signal at the Post Road and Airport Road intersection with an additional access point on Guilford Avenue.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held, and a vote may be taken at the Police Department Community Room, 99 Veterans Memorial Drive, Warwick, RI, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider, and the Planning Board may vote, on a Major Subdivision for Preliminary Approval. The Applicant proposes to subdivide (1) one 16.4 +/- acre lot to create (2) two lots; (1) one new 6.8 +/- acre lot with an existing single-family dwelling fronting along Division; and (1) one new 8.6 +/- acre lot fronting along Valley Brook Drive.
WARWICK, RI

