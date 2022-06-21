Sheryl L. Cave

Robert A. Walker, 71, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home with his wife and his dog, Brody. He was the beloved husband of Rosemary E. (Buffery) Walker for 50 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Daniel M. and Helen B. (Higgins) Walker. Robert was employed as a Tool and Die Maker/Machinist for 44 years. He had served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was Honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Robert C. Walker his wife Dawn, and his beloved grandchildren April Walker and Andrew Walker. He was predeceased by his son Thomas D. Walker. He also leaves his sister Cheryl A. Aucoin and her husband Gary, his brother-in-law Douglas J. Buffery and wife Kathleen, a dear friend Elaine M. Drew, many nieces and nephews, and his devoted dog Brody.

WARWICK, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO