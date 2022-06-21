What Happens To Mass. If Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Gun Laws?
iheart.com
2 days ago
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Supreme Court could release an opinion on a case this week that might upend gun laws in Massachusetts and beyond. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the justices are deciding whether or not gun-owners in New York should need to prove...
BOSTON — The United States Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law by a vote of 6-3. That ruling will likely have an impact in Massachusetts. Boston University Professor Michael Ulrich, an Assistant Professor of Health, Law, Ethics & Human Rights at Boston University feels the ruling did not take into account this country’s current gun dilemma.
Several Massachusetts leaders have expressed concern over a U.S. Supreme court ruling regarding gun control in New York state. Today the Supreme Court ruled that it was a violation of the Second Amendment for New York state to require applicants for a license to carry a gun outside of their homes to have a “proper cause” to do so.
In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
The Supreme Court has just struck down a New York law that places limits on carrying a concealed gun outside the home. The 6-3 decision was announced late Thursday morning, June 23. At issue in the case was whether the state of New York's denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry...
This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz has announced she's ending her bid for governor and devoting her attention to supporting down-ballot candidates. Plus, the Supreme Court's ruling in a major gun rights case could affect gun laws here in Massachusetts. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks breaks down both developments.
BOSTON — A ruling Thursday by the US Supreme Court said Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights. The court struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states. The...
Massachusetts has among the highest standards of living in the US and the economy is booming, so why are people leaving? In 2020, the state lost thousands of residents to states like Florida, New Hampshire, and Maine. People and Dollars Leaving the State. In 2020, Massachusetts had a net loss...
Gov. Charlie Baker is headed to the nation's capital Thursday for a meeting with Air Force brass and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal as Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield awaits word on whether it will host the newest F-35 fighter jets.
A day after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a voting reforms package into law, the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday filed a lawsuit to overturn it. The so-called VOTES Act permanently expands early voting timelines and allows no-excuse voting by mail, a measure that MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons called unconstitutional on Thursday afternoon as his party filed his lawsuit to block the new legislation from taking effect.
Legal and social justice advocates joined legislative sponsors outside the State House on Tuesday to push the Judiciary Committee to advance legislation that would automatically seal criminal and juvenile records for everyone who is eligible, removing potential roadblocks to housing, job and other opportunities.
The Green Mountain state’s new green industry just got a bit greener, as cannabis regulators in Vermont recently unveiled new rules which prohibit companies from using plastic packaging. Guidance released by Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board suggests the use of packaging made from glass, tin, cardboard and bamboo instead. The...
(The Center Square) — The attorneys general of 19 states want the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate what they say is growing violence targeting pro-life groups nationwide. Last month, Politico published a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion, apparently revealing the nation’s highest court is poised to overturn...
A federal jury in the District of Massachusetts has found that a Massachusetts employer and his company retaliated against an employee who reported an on-the-job injury. The jury awarded $650,000 in damages – $600,000 in punitive damages and $50,000 in compensatory damages – as a result. The verdict...
On Thursday morning, "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" had Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer on-air to discuss a litany of things and one of them was the subject of co-responders to help in certain situations when people need the police. A co-responder team model is a collaborative approach to behavioral...
MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Justice reported that the state of Maine violates the Americans with Disabilities Act in a news release Wednesday. The announcement lands on the 23rd anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision in Olmstead v. L.C., the 1999 court case that ruled "unjustified segregation of persons with disabilities constitutes discrimination in violation of title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act," according to the ADA website.
BOSTON — A Massachusetts bill that makes mail-in voting and expanded early voting permanent is now state law. Gov. Charlie Baker signed "An Act fostering voter opportunities, trust, equity and security" (the VOTES Act) on Wednesday, six days after it was passed by the Massachusetts Legislature. "I am thrilled...
State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, who aspired to make history as the first woman of color elected governor of Massachusetts, ended her campaign Thursday as she paved a clearer path to victory for her rival, Attorney General Maura Healey. Chang-Díaz made the surprise announcement in Jamaica Plain on Thursday morning,...
Massachusetts’ high court delivered a win to supporters of the millionaire tax on Wednesday, ruling the measure can appear on the November ballot as is. Opponents took issue with how the constitutional amendment was summarized for voters in language written by the attorney general’s office. If the amendment...
A YEAR AND A DAY after the case was rendered moot by the calendar, the Supreme Judicial Court last week decided that it will nonetheless rule in the case involving former Speaker Sal DiMasi’s registration as a lobbyist in Massachusetts and is working to schedule oral arguments for later this year.
Comments / 15