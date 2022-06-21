ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Happens To Mass. If Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Gun Laws?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Supreme Court could release an opinion on a case this week that might upend gun laws in Massachusetts and beyond. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the justices are deciding whether or not gun-owners in New York should need to prove...

Peter Mattis
2d ago

Nothing in Mass will change, you would have better odds of seeing the Fake Indian apologizing for lying about her heritage,

Curmugin
2d ago

It will be the best thing ever for legal gun owners in Mass!!

Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
WBUR

State Sen. Chang-Díaz ends her bid for governor; What a major gun rights ruling means for Mass.

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz has announced she's ending her bid for governor and devoting her attention to supporting down-ballot candidates. Plus, the Supreme Court's ruling in a major gun rights case could affect gun laws here in Massachusetts. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks breaks down both developments.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts GOP files lawsuit against mail-in voting reform signed into law this week by Gov. Charlie Baker

A day after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a voting reforms package into law, the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday filed a lawsuit to overturn it. The so-called VOTES Act permanently expands early voting timelines and allows no-excuse voting by mail, a measure that MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons called unconstitutional on Thursday afternoon as his party filed his lawsuit to block the new legislation from taking effect.
WWLP

Auto-seal pitched to solve criminal records backlog

Legal and social justice advocates joined legislative sponsors outside the State House on Tuesday to push the Judiciary Committee to advance legislation that would automatically seal criminal and juvenile records for everyone who is eligible, removing potential roadblocks to housing, job and other opportunities.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine violates ADA, US Justice Department reports

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Justice reported that the state of Maine violates the Americans with Disabilities Act in a news release Wednesday. The announcement lands on the 23rd anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision in Olmstead v. L.C., the 1999 court case that ruled "unjustified segregation of persons with disabilities constitutes discrimination in violation of title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act," according to the ADA website.
commonwealthmagazine.org

SJC agrees to hear moot DiMasi case

A YEAR AND A DAY after the case was rendered moot by the calendar, the Supreme Judicial Court last week decided that it will nonetheless rule in the case involving former Speaker Sal DiMasi’s registration as a lobbyist in Massachusetts and is working to schedule oral arguments for later this year.
