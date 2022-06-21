ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

Driver: GPS led him to DeKalb County railroad tracks where train struck van

By The Associated Press
wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A driver has told deputies that he was following GPS directions when...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 2

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Name Of Woman Killed In Wednesday Fatal Released

A Mishawaka woman was killed in the U.S. 30 crash on Wednesday. A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office news release identified the accident victim as Kathy Harmon, 47, of Mishawaka. The crash occurred at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 30, east of CR 500W, in Prairie Township. The preliminary investigative...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Multiple crashes on at I-69 and Coldwater cause pile-up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Several crashes on Interstate 69 near the Coldwater exits Thursday morning have Indiana State Police asking drivers to avoid the area. State Police say the most recent crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Coldwater Road. Officers say there was a three-car crash followed by a two-car crash, causing a pileup. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with semi kills woman on US 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Mishawaka woman was killed when a semi crossed the center line in a construction zone on U.S. 30 and hit her car head-on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 30 just east of C.R. 500 West, about 5 miles west of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dekalb County, IN
Auburn, IN
Accidents
Auburn, IN
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, IN
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Dekalb County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, IN
westbendnews.net

Death Investigation in Antwerp

On June 22, 2022 about 4:45 pm, officers with the Antwerp Police Department and deputies from this office were called to the boat access at the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street in the Village of Antwerp for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled a deceased adult male from the water.
ANTWERP, OH
abc57.com

Mishawaka woman dies in U.S. 30 crash

KOCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A Mishawaka woman has died following a crash on U.S. 30 Wednesday afternoon, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. The crash happened at 12:34 p.m. on U.S. 30, east of C.R. 500 W. According to the investigation, 47-year-old Kathy Harmon was driving a 2011...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Pileup stops traffic on SB I-69; back open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was stopped on southbound Interstate 69 at the Coldwater Road interchange Thursday morning due to a pileup. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that possibly up to 8 vehicle crashed in the area just after 9 a.m. An INDOT camera showed 5 vehicles involved in a pileup.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Railroad Tracks#Accident
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Killed In 3-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis confirmed one person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 Wednesday. While two semis were involved in the accident around 12:30 p.m., only one of the semis collided with the SUV east of the intersection with North CR 500W. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, but Francis said no further information, including the drivers’ names, would be released until Thursday. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were stopped for a time. Responding to the scene were the KCSO, Indiana State Police, Lutheran EMS, Atwood Fire Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Body pulled from river in Antwerp considered suicide: Police

ANTWERP, Ohio. (WANE) – Police believe a body police pulled from a river in Antwerp, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon died of suicide. The Antwerp Police Department says they were called to Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled the body of 61-year-old Brian D. Evans from the river.
ANTWERP, OH
WISH-TV

Burglar shot dead after breaking into northern Indiana home

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say a burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home. Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home for “an alleged breaking and entering” by a man who was shot inside. Officers arrived to...
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Police investigating stabbing on Whitelock Street

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington police are investigating a stabbing Thursday evening. Dispatch confirmed to FOX 55 officers are investigating the area of Whitelock Street. Police responded to the area just before 8 p.m. They could not confirm if a suspect is in custody or the condition of a victim.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

3 hurt in crash at intersection of state highways in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people were hurt, two critically, following a crash early Monday morning at an intersection in DeKalb County. Investigators determined that Stephani Emenhiser, 44, of Spencerville was heading north on State Road 1 at around 4:40 a.m. when for unknown reasons, she failed to yield at the intersection with State Road 8 and CR 63. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Firefighters rescue one person from burning home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after they were pulled from the front porch of a burning home early Thursday morning. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, a fire started around 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Baker St. near Parkview Field. Someone reported […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs man found along St Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they have identified the body of the man that was found along the Saint Marys River on April 3, 2022. The coroner’s office says Soe Sein, 35, was identified by his fingerprints through the U.S....
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy