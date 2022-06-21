Driver: GPS led him to DeKalb County railroad tracks where train struck van

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis confirmed one person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 Wednesday. While two semis were involved in the accident around 12:30 p.m., only one of the semis collided with the SUV east of the intersection with North CR 500W. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, but Francis said no further information, including the drivers’ names, would be released until Thursday. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were stopped for a time. Responding to the scene were the KCSO, Indiana State Police, Lutheran EMS, Atwood Fire Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO