Louisiana State

This Just Might Be the Most ‘Louisiana’ Thing You’ve Ever Seen

By Bristol
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're trying to be tactful, but as you know, here in the great state of Louisiana, we don't always think things all the way through and this is a perfect (and hilarious) example of just that!. I don't know about you, but this falls into the category of you...

K945

See The Complete List Of Billionaires Who Call Louisiana Home

A billion is like a fake number. I honestly don't think enough people understand how much a billion actually is. In general terms, it's one-thousand million, written at 1,000,000,000. But do people actually get that?. I don't believe people understand how big a billion is, because we throw around the...
This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Louisiana

Louisiana is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it. Eat...
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
KTAL

Louisiana’s most popular college major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deciding what to major in can be one of the most challenging decisions a young adult makes as they embark on their educational career. In the U.S., five of the most popular majors of 2021 were reportedly Business, Social Sciences and History, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Communication and Journalism, and Computer and Information Sciences.
Parishes in Louisiana with the most pre-war homes

(Stacker) - Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s...
Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
Rene Cizio

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.
99.9 KTDY

Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state. Last night's top prize...
92.9 THE LAKE

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
99.9 KTDY

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Puts Louisiana Man in ICU after Crabbing

A lot of us have been crabbing along the coast of Cameron Parish in Louisiana but fortunately, the vast majority of us have not seen our crabbing trip end in a bed in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital. But that is exactly what has happened to a man who recently went crabbing off the Louisiana coastline.
Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ residents in clean air fight

(ST. JAMES, La.) — Along a winding stretch of the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the sugar cane fields that have surrounded small neighborhoods for generations have been gradually replaced by smokestacks and chemical flares. Sharon Lavigne, a retired schoolteacher from St. James, Louisiana, and founder...
NOLA.com

Here's why should shouldn't trust your car thermometer on hot days in the South

Goodness gracious, it's hot in south Louisiana, but is it really 110 degrees like your car thermometer says?. No, you shouldn't trust that reading, especially on hot, sunny days, meteorologists say. Car thermometers are "notoriously way too high with their measurements," said Christopher Bannan, a meteorologist at the National Weather...
K945

K945

