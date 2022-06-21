Play Beat the Streak now -- and eye these guys

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced a lineup of legendary former Major League players and softball superstars who will sign autographs, participate in clinics, lead demonstrations and pose for photos with fans at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK from July 16-19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Former Dodgers All-Stars including Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela, as well as former Angels All-Star & Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., are among the 40 special guests making appearances at PLAY BALL PARK, the world’s largest and most playable baseball & softball festival. Altogether, more than a dozen former Dodgers are scheduled to appear, also including Ron Cey, Shawn Green and Reggie Smith. Watch this video for a digitally rendered preview of PLAY BALL PARK and MLB Live in DTLA.

