MLB

Play Beat the Streak now -- and eye these guys

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeat the Streak is back for the 2022 season -- and the $5.6 million prize is still up for grabs. The idea is simple -- pick one player (or two) every day who you think will get a hit. The objective -- surpass Joe DiMaggio's record-long 56-game hitting streak -- is...

www.mlb.com

MLB

As Klay celebrates title, LA brings in Trayce

With superstar outfielder Mookie Betts out for at least a couple of weeks with a right rib fracture, the Dodgers spent the last 24 hours looking to add a right-handed-hitting outfielder to their roster. On Monday, the Dodgers acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers in exchange for cash considerations....
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Braves look to keep home win streak going, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (37-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-29, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0); Braves: Spencer Strider (3-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Kwan's all-out dive nets 1st Play of the Week nod

Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet, and he's Cleveland’s first winner since his teammate Oscar Mercado in September 2019. In the bottom of the seventh inning with the Guardians leading by one run and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Mike Trout
MLB

Freeman, with 5 RBIs, demonstrates LA's formula without Betts

CINCINNATI -- When the Dodgers assembled their lineup this spring, they knew that it would be one of the best in the league. But they hoped their true greatness would be able to withstand an inevitable injury to one of their best players. Los Angeles will be without Mookie Betts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Rays still believe in struggling youngsters

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays couldn’t ask for much better pitching than they’ve been getting lately. Heading into Monday’s series opener at Tropicana Field, they had put together a Major League-best 2.57 ERA -- yes, better than the Yankees -- in 35 games since May 11. Their starters have been excellent, with a 2.69 ERA during that stretch. Their relievers have been great, with a 2.97 ERA on the year and a 1.49 mark since June 5.
MLB
MLB

Carrasco is latest starter to catch injury bug

HOUSTON -- The Mets left Houston with even more questions on the pitching side. It’s the position that has been plagued most by the injury bug, especially their starting rotation. ﻿Carlos Carrasco﻿ has stepped in and played a pivotal role while aces ﻿Jacob deGrom﻿ and ﻿Max Scherzer﻿ are sidelined....
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Tres for Paredes! Infielder notches Rays' 7th 3-HR game

ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays acquired Isaac Paredes on April 5, they knew they were getting a versatile young infielder with an intriguing blend of plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills. They thought there was more to come, too. The day after the deal went down, Tampa Bay president of baseball operations Erik Neander said they identified “signs of greater impact” in Paredes’ bat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Braves#Bts#Cardinals#Mets
MLB

Giolito still struggling to 'figure it out'

CHICAGO -- Life at the break-even mark, record-wise, did not last long for the White Sox. After pulling out an exciting and draining come-from-behind 7-6, 12-inning victory Tuesday night over the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox dropped a 9-5 decision to Toronto Wednesday afternoon. Chicago won the series, entering a four-game home set with the Orioles on Thursday at 33-34, but it did so with another pair of injuries and off another rough outing from Lucas Giolito﻿.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Stars will be out in force at PLAY BALL PARK for ASG

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced a lineup of legendary former Major League players and softball superstars who will sign autographs, participate in clinics, lead demonstrations and pose for photos with fans at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK from July 16-19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Former Dodgers All-Stars including Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela, as well as former Angels All-Star & Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., are among the 40 special guests making appearances at PLAY BALL PARK, the world’s largest and most playable baseball & softball festival. Altogether, more than a dozen former Dodgers are scheduled to appear, also including Ron Cey, Shawn Green and Reggie Smith. Watch this video for a digitally rendered preview of PLAY BALL PARK and MLB Live in DTLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

The deeper meaning behind Phils' dapper plane attire

This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is a cool backstory to the photo Bryce Harper posted on Instagram Sunday evening. It captured Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson and his...
SPORTS
MLB

Alfaro's walk-off hit gives SD MLB-leading 8th extra-innings win

SAN DIEGO -- With Fernando Tatis Jr. slowly working his way back from a left wrist fracture and Manny Machado sidelined by a left ankle sprain, the Padres aren’t going to outslug many teams. Their new formula goes something like this: (Strong starting pitching) plus (daily batting hero) minus...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Hot and heated: Blue Jays drop hard loss in steamy Chicago

CHICAGO -- The Blue Jays ran a marathon inside a sauna on Tuesday in Chicago, falling short in a game that was more about outlasting the White Sox than outplaying them. For most of that marathon, the Blue Jays trailed, baffled by Chicago’s Dylan Cease as he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. By the time the White Sox walked it off in the bottom of the 12th, 7-6, that felt like it took place last week.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Romano talking himself into dominant season

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. Subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are two Jordan Romanos. One, you see pacing the Blue Jays’ bullpen at all hours, looking like a threat to punch through the chain-link fence if he’s not brought in to pitch.
MLB
MLB

Arraez on ASG: 'I think I need to be there'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Luis Arraez grinned when asked if he heard the "M-V-P" chants raining down from the Target Field bleachers following his go-ahead, three-run blast on Tuesday against the Guardians. He got goosebumps, he said. He's also hoping that sort of energy will buoy him in the ongoing voting for...
MLB
MLB

Which Giants deserve All-Star nods?

This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With All-Star voting officially underway, it feels like a good time to look at who might be in line to represent the Giants at the 2022 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium on July 19.
MLB
MLB

Urquidy stymies red-hot Mets in statement win

HOUSTON -- A rare fielding error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel, last year’s Gold Glove winner in the American League, put Astros starter José Urquidy in a tough spot in the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Mets at Minute Maid Park. The bases were...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Rays miss chances vs. 'best team in baseball'

ST. PETERSBURG -- It was frustrating and deflating. But when the Rays were overtaken by the Yankees, 5-4, at Tropicana Field, dropping Tampa Bay 14 games behind the AL East front-runners and solidly into fourth place, Wednesday night’s result was the latest variation on a well-worn theme. The Rays...
MLB
MLB

Historic 2-game Sho: 8 RBIs, new-high 13 K's!

ANAHEIM -- It was quite the encore for two-way star Shohei Ohtani. A night after homering twice and setting a career-high with eight RBIs at the plate, Ohtani set another career high with 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings to help lift the Angels to a 5-0 win over the Royals on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium. Unsurprisingly, Ohtani, who retired 23 of the last 24 batters he faced, became the first player in AL/NL history to have at least eight RBIs in a game and strike out at least 10 batters the next day.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Rodgers caps strong set with 1st 4-hit game

MIAMI -- There’s just something about the Marlins for Colorado second baseman Brendan Rodgers. After a slow start to the season -- he hit .078 in 14 games in April -- Rodgers has bounced back in a major way. The first big sign of the rebound came as the...
MIAMI, FL

